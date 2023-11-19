Israel Sends Cowardly Hamas Leaders a Message
A Reminder About How Palestinians Operate...From Bill Clinton
Why This Anti-Trump Comedian Is Saying He Might Be Forced to Back the...
Someone Got Ahead of Themselves Regarding This Alleged Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Dewey Defeats Biden
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 192: What the New Testament Says...
Trump Is Expected to Land This Major Endorsement
Boon or Bane?
Of Neocons & Nazis: The Misuse of Words
The Fourth Reich On the Charles River
NYT Makes Damning Admission About School Closures During Covid
Another Democrat Proves It's Difficult to Work for The Party
University Cancels Pro-Palestine Event Featuring Rashida Tlaib
Pro-Hamas Group Hands Out Maps In NYC, Calling for 'Direct' Violent 'Action'
Tipsheet

Does This Mean There Will Be a Pause of Fighting In Gaza?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 19, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The United States, Israel, and Hamas have reportedly reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.

Advertisement

According to the Washington Post, the parties have drafted a six-page agreement that would halt combat in Gaza for nearly a week so that the 50 women and child hostages by the terrorist group can be released. However, per the deal, no men would be released, and no male or female soldiers would be either. 

Hamas took roughly 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that slaughtered more than 1,200 people.

More from the Washington Post: 

Israel, the United States, and Hamas have agreed to a tentative deal that would free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. The release, which could begin within the next several days — barring last-minute hitches — could lead to the first sustained pause in the conflict in Gaza, according to people familiar with its provisions. Under the terms of a detailed, six-page agreement, all parties to the conflict would freeze combat operations for at least five days while an initial 50 or more hostages are released in smaller batches every 24 hours. It was not immediately clear how many of the 239 people believed to be in captivity in Gaza would be released under the deal. Overhead surveillance would monitor movement on the ground to police the pause.

Recommended

A Reminder About How Palestinians Operate...From Bill Clinton Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The newspaper noted that overhead surveillance would monitor ground movement to help authorities facilitate the pause.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden's top adviser on the Middle East, Brett McGurk, confirmed that the release of hostage groups would result in the delivery of humanitarian aid and a significant pause of fighting in Gaza. 

"The hostages are released; you will see a significant, significant change," Brett McGurk said at Bahrain's IISS Manama Dialogue security summit.

Only four hostages have been freed by Hamas thus far— all being women. The bodies of at least two hostages were found near Shifa Hospital, where Israeli forces continue conducting extensive searches. 

Israel has worked tirelessly to get the hostages freed, even trying to negotiate indirectly with the terrorist group. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Reminder About How Palestinians Operate...From Bill Clinton Katie Pavlich
Israel Sends Cowardly Hamas Leaders a Message Katie Pavlich
Dewey Defeats Biden Derek Hunter
What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
They Wouldn't Observe a Moment of Silence, So Israel and Poland's Soccer Teams Did This Instead Matt Vespa
Trump Is Expected to Land This Major Endorsement Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Reminder About How Palestinians Operate...From Bill Clinton Katie Pavlich
Advertisement