U.S. Army Begs Soldiers to Come Back After They Were Forced Out for Not Getting the COVID Vaccine

Soldiers who were forced out of the U.S. Army because they refused to follow the Biden Administration’s draconian COVID-19 mandates are being asked to come back as a potential war looms.

This week, the United States Army sent letters to service members inviting them back to their branch despite being ousted over their refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In February, the U.S. Army rescinded its order requiring service members to be vaccinated in order to fight for their country.

The letter reads:

Dear Former Service Member, We write to notify you of new Army guidance regarding the correction of military records for former members of the Army following rescission of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement. As a result of the rescission of all current COVID-19 vaccination requirements, former Soldiers who were involuntarily separated for refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination may request a correction of their military records from either or both the Army Discharge Review Board (ADRB) or the Army Board for Correction of Military Records (ABCMR). Individuals may request a correction to military personnel records, including records regarding the characterization of discharge. Individuals who desire to apply to return to service should contact their local Army, U.S. Army Reserve (USAR), or Army National Guard (ARNG) recruiter for more information.

At the height of the Left’s COVID hysteria, the Biden Administration claimed that unvaccinated soldiers “present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness.”

However, they allow and advocate for transgender, nonbinary soldiers to recruit for the battle line.

The change of rules comes when the U.S. Army faces mounting pressure to get its declining recruiting numbers up after the military adopted woke, progressive policies.

For example, fitness standards have been progressively lowered to achieve its woke goal of “leveling the playing field” between men and women. The Biden Administration also recently ended a policy that prohibits individuals infected with HIV from serving in combat zones.

In addition, the military also pushed for the use of “inclusive language,” such as using gender-neutral terms so no one gets “offended” over being called by the “wrong” pronoun.

