Pro-Hamas Group Hands Out Maps In NYC, Calling for 'Direct' Violent 'Action'

A pro-Palestine organization is calling for violence and "direct action" in New York City by handing out maps of well-known landmarks to wreak havoc on.

In a now-deleted post of a map, the locations included were Fox News, NBC, the New York Post, The New York Times, the Defense Logistics Agency, Meta, as well as Jewish institutions.

The map, posted by the group Within Our Lifetime, featured the headline: "From Palestine to NYC. Globalize the Intifada."

The term "intifada" relates to the Palestine uprising against Israel when they occupied the West Bank of the Gaza Strip in 1987.

More from the now-deleted post:

Each of the sites on this map is tied to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the settler colonization of Palestine. They reflect a network of dispossession, policing, prisons, surveillance, counterinsurgency, war, destruction, imperialism, and militarization across the globe, with the mass media complex which manufactures consent for genocide acting as tools of the oppressor. These sites are also multi-purpose assets for some of the system's most powerful perpetrators of violence. May this map serve as a call for every struggle to act in their own interest. As we do so, we uplift one another's struggles and free Palestine from the river to the sea.

The pro-Hamas group was previously a pro-terror activist group that cheered the destruction of Israel. They recently launched a "tool kit" for terrorist supporters to plan and execute rallies supporting Hamas across the United States.

A social media account posted the following headline: “Globalize the Intifada: Zone of Operations.”



It features a NYC map of largely Jewish organizations to target. It describes Jewish orgs as “the enemy of colonized people.” It calls October 7th “a new chapter of struggle.”… pic.twitter.com/U42jy44Xx7 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 16, 2023

In 2021, the group, a "new action framework that adopts the Palestinian uprising 'Intifada' against the Israeli occupation as a model of resistance for oppressed people worldwide," called to "Globalize the Intifada."

One of the other events the Pro-terrorist group held was "Flood Brooklyn for Gaza," where they requested attendees bring flags, keffiyehs, and masks.

The group states that they "defend the right of Palestinians as colonized people to resist the zionist occupation by any means necessary," claiming they are an anti-Zionist group.

"Zionism is a settler-colonial white supremacist ideology built on the genocide and dispossession of the Palestinian people," the group stated.