Bill Maher Highlights One Activity He Wants No Part of During Thanksgiving
The Leaning Tower of Pisa Has Fallen
NRA Blasts California for Suspending 2A Rights of Man Who Used Gun in...
Why Marxism/Communism Fails, Part One
Terrorist Birds of a Feather Flock Together
The Gold Medal Winner for Presidential Lies
KJP Claimed They've Been 'Very Serious' in Dealing With Crime. Poll Results Beg...
Two Upcoming Appeals Offer SCOTUS Golden Opportunities to Reinforce Its Work
Illinois Lawmakers Just Axed State’s Sole School Choice Program
Socialist-Style Drug Price Controls Hurting Patients
Dem Stacey Abrams' Close Ties to Sex Trafficking
Dem Malinowski and His Connections to a Iranian Spy-Bust
Trump Will Remain On the Colorado Primary Ballot
FCC's Government Takeover of the Internet
Tipsheet

Newsom Gave Millions to Islamic Groups Who Cheer On the Killing of Jews

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 18, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Despite so many preaching against anti-semitism and voicing their support for Israel, Democrats have quietly funneled money into the hands of pro-Hamas supporters. 

Advertisement

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA.) reportedly gave millions of taxpayer dollars to mosques that cheer on the onslaught of Jews.

This year, the governor's office awarded $200,000 to the Sajjadia Islamic Society as part of its Nonprofit Security Grant program, which aims to help nonprofits protect against terrorist attacks. However, during a sermon this month, the pro-Iran cleric Hamza Sodagar applauded Hezbollah terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying that Allah sent "the rockets from Hamas or Hezbollah" to strike Israel. 

According to the Free Beacon, Newsom has also given grants to mosques, such as the Islamic Center of Hawthorne and the Islamic Center of Riverside, in which their imams praise the "malevolence of the Jews" and pray for Allah to "destroy them." 

In January 2022, Newsom's office gave $47.5 million to provide "physical security enhancements to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk for violent attacks and hate crimes due to ideology, beliefs or mission." 

Of that large sum of money, $40 million of it went to "mosques whose leaders cheer the annihilation of Jews and Israel." 

More from the Free Beacon: 

Newsom gave $200,000 last year to the Islamic Society of Corona-Norco, where preacher Hussam Ayloush asserted in a Nov. 3 sermon that it is a "lie" that Hamas's invasion of Israel last month was an "unprovoked attack." Other grant recipients have served as breeding grounds for Islamist terrorists. Newsom's office awarded $200,000 to the Islamic Center of San Diego, which served as the home mosque for two 9/11 hijackers. Its imam, Taha Hassane, said last month that "resistance [against Israel] is justified." Newsom's office gave $200,000 to Masjed of Riverside, affiliated with the Islamic Center of Riverside, the one-time home of Syed Rizwan Farook, who murdered 14 people in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino in 2015. The mosque is led by Imam Mahmoud Harmoush, who in 2019 called for the destruction of Jews.

Recommended

Bill Maher Highlights One Activity He Wants No Part of During Thanksgiving Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Newsom's administration has funded several Islamic organizations linked to Hamas despite claiming to be a supporter of Israel. 

In October, the Democrat visited with survivors and government officials after the terrorist group began its slaughter of Jews. 

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Highlights One Activity He Wants No Part of During Thanksgiving Matt Vespa
The Leaning Tower of Pisa Has Fallen Matt Vespa
What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Why Marxism/Communism Fails, Part One Mark Lewis
And With This Move by the House GOP, Is the January 6 Saga Finally Over? Matt Vespa
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and Nikki Haley. Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Highlights One Activity He Wants No Part of During Thanksgiving Matt Vespa
Advertisement