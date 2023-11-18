Newsom Gave Millions to Islamic Groups Who Cheer On the Killing of Jews

Despite so many preaching against anti-semitism and voicing their support for Israel, Democrats have quietly funneled money into the hands of pro-Hamas supporters.

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA.) reportedly gave millions of taxpayer dollars to mosques that cheer on the onslaught of Jews.

This year, the governor's office awarded $200,000 to the Sajjadia Islamic Society as part of its Nonprofit Security Grant program, which aims to help nonprofits protect against terrorist attacks. However, during a sermon this month, the pro-Iran cleric Hamza Sodagar applauded Hezbollah terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying that Allah sent "the rockets from Hamas or Hezbollah" to strike Israel.

According to the Free Beacon, Newsom has also given grants to mosques, such as the Islamic Center of Hawthorne and the Islamic Center of Riverside, in which their imams praise the "malevolence of the Jews" and pray for Allah to "destroy them."

In January 2022, Newsom's office gave $47.5 million to provide "physical security enhancements to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk for violent attacks and hate crimes due to ideology, beliefs or mission."

Of that large sum of money, $40 million of it went to "mosques whose leaders cheer the annihilation of Jews and Israel."

More from the Free Beacon:

Newsom gave $200,000 last year to the Islamic Society of Corona-Norco, where preacher Hussam Ayloush asserted in a Nov. 3 sermon that it is a "lie" that Hamas's invasion of Israel last month was an "unprovoked attack." Other grant recipients have served as breeding grounds for Islamist terrorists. Newsom's office awarded $200,000 to the Islamic Center of San Diego, which served as the home mosque for two 9/11 hijackers. Its imam, Taha Hassane, said last month that "resistance [against Israel] is justified." Newsom's office gave $200,000 to Masjed of Riverside, affiliated with the Islamic Center of Riverside, the one-time home of Syed Rizwan Farook, who murdered 14 people in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino in 2015. The mosque is led by Imam Mahmoud Harmoush, who in 2019 called for the destruction of Jews.

Newsom's administration has funded several Islamic organizations linked to Hamas despite claiming to be a supporter of Israel.

In October, the Democrat visited with survivors and government officials after the terrorist group began its slaughter of Jews.