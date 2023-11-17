Dem Malinowski and His Connections to a Iranian Spy-Bust

As Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) considers a run for his old congressional seat, it's worth pointing out his long history with an alleged Iranian spy.

A few New Jersey Democrats have voiced their support for another Malinowski run, which Rep. Tom Kean (R-N.J.) defeated in 2022. However, let us not forget his ties to an Iranian spy-link bust that occurred last month.

Advertisement

The Iranian spy-run bust in Washington, D.C, was led by Malinowski's "close friend" Robert Malley— the Biden Administration's now-suspended Iran envoy.

According to Tablet Magazine, Malley helped to fund, support, and direct an Iranian intelligence operation designed to influence the U.S. and allied governments.

Emails, which were viewed and verified by the Wall Street Journal, found that Malley had helped an Iranian agent, Ariane Tabatabai, into susceptible positions within the U.S. government. She first worked at the State Department and then the Pentagon, where she currently serves as the chief of staff for the assistant secretary of defense for special operations, Christopher Maier.

Malinowski and Malley go way back. They have regularly complimented one another on social media, with one post including now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

With Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-N.J.) poll numbers dropping amid his recent indictment, New Jersey is on track to vote in yet another federally elected official caught up in international espionage into office.

This comes at a time when Iran threatens the possibility of "harsh consequences" if attacks on the Gaza Strip continue.

"If an immediate ceasefire doesn't take place in Gaza Strip and the rapid attacks by U.S. and Zionist Regime continue, then the consequences would be harsh," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned.

With the recent vote on the SHIP Act— which sanctions foreign ports that knowingly accept shipments of Iranian petroleum products, refineries that process petroleum originating from Iran, and any parties that transport, offload, or otherwise deal with Iranian petroleum, including ship-to-ship transfers— it is more than ever essential to bring awareness to Democrats advocating for foreign adversaries.