And With This Move by the House GOP, Is the January 6 Saga...
Of Course, Politico Had to Include This Part in Their Paul Pelosi Hammer...
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and...
Anti-Israel Democrats Had Quite the Week
Anti-Semitic Reporters at the LA Times, a Lying Sideline Reporter, and Trump Is...
Finding Meaning in a Broken World
Dem Stacey Abrams' Close Ties to Sex Trafficking
Trump Will Remain On the Colorado Primary Ballot
FCC's Government Takeover of the Internet
Jon Tester Has Concerns for Fellow Vulnerable Democratic Incumbents
Does This Mean Trump Will Be At the Next Debate?
Christianity Is Under Attack and It's Beginning In the Birthplace of Jesus
Education Department to Investigate Cornell, Columbia, and Others Over Antisemitism, Islam...
Poll: Democrats and Young People Now More Likely to Sympathize With Palestinians Over...
Tipsheet

Dem Malinowski and His Connections to a Iranian Spy-Bust

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 17, 2023 9:30 PM

As Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) considers a run for his old congressional seat, it's worth pointing out his long history with an alleged Iranian spy.

A few New Jersey Democrats have voiced their support for another Malinowski run, which Rep. Tom Kean (R-N.J.) defeated in 2022. However, let us not forget his ties to an Iranian spy-link bust that occurred last month. 

Advertisement

The Iranian spy-run bust in Washington, D.C, was led by Malinowski's "close friend" Robert Malley— the Biden Administration's now-suspended Iran envoy. 

According to Tablet Magazine, Malley helped to fund, support, and direct an Iranian intelligence operation designed to influence the U.S. and allied governments. 

Emails, which were viewed and verified by the Wall Street Journal, found that Malley had helped an Iranian agent, Ariane Tabatabai, into susceptible positions within the U.S. government. She first worked at the State Department and then the Pentagon, where she currently serves as the chief of staff for the assistant secretary of defense for special operations, Christopher Maier.

Malinowski and Malley go way back. They have regularly complimented one another on social media, with one post including now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

With Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-N.J.) poll numbers dropping amid his recent indictment, New Jersey is on track to vote in yet another federally elected official caught up in international espionage into office. 

This comes at a time when Iran threatens the possibility of "harsh consequences" if attacks on the Gaza Strip continue. 

Recommended

What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Advertisement

"If an immediate ceasefire doesn't take place in Gaza Strip and the rapid attacks by U.S. and Zionist Regime continue, then the consequences would be harsh," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned. 

With the recent vote on the SHIP Act— which sanctions foreign ports that knowingly accept shipments of Iranian petroleum products, refineries that process petroleum originating from Iran, and any parties that transport, offload, or otherwise deal with Iranian petroleum, including ship-to-ship transfers— it is more than ever essential to bring awareness to Democrats advocating for foreign adversaries. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
And With This Move by the House GOP, Is the January 6 Saga Finally Over? Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz Has the Juicy Details on the Aid to Israel Democrats Keep Blocking Rebecca Downs
Dem Stacey Abrams' Close Ties to Sex Trafficking Sarah Arnold
When Has War Ever Been 'Proportional?' Victor Davis Hanson
Sen. Kennedy Asks Biden Judicial Nominee a Simple Legal Question. Watch What Happens Next. Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Advertisement