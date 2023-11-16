Your All-in-One Conservative News App: THM News
Joe Manchin Admits This One Thing About Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 16, 2023 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As President Joe Biden continually embarrasses the United States with his geriatric mishaps and sinking approval ratings, the Democrat Party is beginning to shy away from endorsing a second term for the 80-year-old nursing home patient. 

This week, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) admitted that enlisting Biden for the Democrat nominee in 2024 is not the party’s best idea. 

The Democrat acknowledged that Biden is “not the person we thought” he was when he was elected in 2020 and that the president has “been pushed so far to the left” after being “elected being a centrist and moderate.”

“So, if we have this movement in the middle, maybe we can pull people back to a commonsense middle to where they can go,” Manchin continued. 

You cannot run your life from the extremes. You’re not going to be successful. It’s very difficult. You’re not going to have a successful business if you’re in the extremes. And you can’t continue to run this country. You can’t have open borders, you can’t have the runaway debt, you can’t have the problems that we have, the challenges, crime, all of the things that we’ve got to fight. We’ve got two of our allies fighting for their life in Israel and Ukraine right now. We’re trying to prevent ourselves from getting pulled into a war. There’s so much going on. President Biden has worked well overseas with our NATO allies. I think he’s done a good job. But, right now, it’s going to be very serious, but we’ve got to get our financial house in order. We’ve got to secure our borders. And also, on top of that, we have an awful lot of people that come here that need to have work visas so they can pay their own way and pay taxes rather than just sucking off the system.

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden trailed behind former President Trump in a 2024 hypothetical match-up.

The poll found that Trump has an advantage over the sitting president in a hypothetical re-match, with the former president garnering 44 percent and Biden at 42 percent. 

As Biden gears up to celebrate his 81st birthday next week, 73 percent of Democrat voters said his age was a significant factor when deciding who to vote for in 2024. 

In addition, a whopping 60 percent of likely voters believe that Biden is not fit to serve another term.

