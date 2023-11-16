Biden Gushes Over the Idea of Newsom Being President

Are the rumors true? Will Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA.) take over for President Joe Biden in the election?

Biden may have just given away the answer.

Fueling long-speculated reports, Biden approved a Newsom White House run on Wednesday during an economic summit following his meeting with communist Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden told world leaders that Newsom "could have the job I'm looking for," referring to his 2024 re-election bid.

The president made several bold statements, including saying that Newsom has been doing a helluva good job for the Golden State— despite residents leaving in droves due to rising crime, prices, and homelessness.

"I want to thank him. He's been one hell of a governor, man," Biden said. "Matter of fact, he can be anything he wants — he could have the job I'm looking for."

However, Americans aren't as delusional as the Biden Administration wants us to believe. A recent UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times found that Newsom's approval rating hit an all-time low, just 44 percent.

The liberal governor has been mentioned numerous times that Biden will bow out of the 2024 race and be replaced with Newsom.

Newsom has been busy building a national network of supporters and donors. He has also launched several smear ads against his rival and 2024 GOP hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

Another significant factor speculating the possibility Newsom is gearing up to announce his campaign is that he took a stand against the Democratic Party's push to indoctrinate innocent children.

In September, the Democrat vetoed a bill that would have required judges in child custody cases to consider whether a parent has affirmed their child's gender identity, despite at one point welcoming gender-confused children into his liberal "sanctuary" state.

He even has a super PAC ready to go loaded with funds to kick off his potential campaign.