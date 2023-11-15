Biden Meets With Xi Jinping But Little Gets Discussed

President Joe Biden met with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping to discuss U.S.-China relations following the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Biden said that the two countries are resuming military-to-military talks intended to prevent unintentional conflict. He also added that they will work together to stem the production of fentanyl that has taken thousands of American lives.

Advertisement

"In the years since that time, the challenge has evolved from finished fentanyl to fentanyl chemical ingredients," Biden said. "So, today, with this new understanding, we're taking action to significantly reduce the flow of precursor chemicals and pill presses from China to the Western Hemisphere. It's going to save lives, and I appreciate President Xi's commitment."

The meeting is the second in-person meeting between Biden and Xi since the Biden Administration took over office in 2021. However, a Biden spokesperson noted this is the "seventh interaction."

In regards to the Israel-Hamas war, Biden said he doesn't believe the conflict will end until there's a two-state solution, saying that he made it "clear to the Israelis I think it's a big mistake for them to think they're going to occupy Gaza."

In addition, before the president met with Xi, U.S. lawmakers and family members called for the release of Americans the U.S. government considers wrongfully detained in China.

However, Biden said there has been "no agreement on that."

He also stood by remarks he made earlier this year where he referred to Xi as a dictator.

"He's a dictator in the sense that he is a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," the president concluded.

At the time, the Chinese government said Biden's comments were "extremely absurd and irresponsible."