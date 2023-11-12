The Unnerving Reason FBI Showed Up to This Journalist's Home

The FBI has reportedly knocked down the door of a journalist who, in the past, exposed illegal activities along the southern border, including sex trafficking.

Advertisement

This week, Sarah Fields, a journalist with The Publica Now, revealed on social media that FBI agents came to her home on October 17 unannounced. She claimed the agency demanded that she talk with them about her coverage of an alleged Hamas training camp on the US-Mexico border.

In her posts, Fields claims that the FBI was trying to get her to reveal her sources.

I’ve been debating on whether to share about this or not. But because they showed up to my house unannounced AGAIN today, I decide to go ahead and let you all know. The FBI showed up to my door unannounced on October 17th. I was not home and I won’t share the whole video for the… pic.twitter.com/oofSFS3mP5 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) November 7, 2023

More from the Publica:

[Fields] added they later called her and attempted to arrange a private meeting at the FBI office in Tyler, Texas. They noted their interest in her coverage of violence and trafficking along the US-Mexico border. Fields had previously revealed the exploitation of pregnant women by the Mexican cartels, who would “have their babies removed and left on the ground, and their stomachs stuffed with drugs.” Speaking exclusively to The Publica, Fields confirmed that the FBI had specifically pressed her on her coverage of an alleged former Hamas training ground in Matamoros, Mexico, which stands directly across the border from Brownville, Texas. While she noted that several outlets had claimed the story was false, Fields said that her sources suggested that it had instead been shut down sometime between 2021 and 2022. When Fields pressed for more details, the agents said they weren’t comfortable discussing any details over the phone. After refusing to meet, FBI agents once again turned up at Fields’ home on November 7. While not at the border, Fields said she uses a team of “boots on the ground undercover journalists” who provide her information and videos of what’s happening “almost on a daily basis.”

Fields included several screenshots of calls from the U.S. government in Texas. In recent years, she has covered numerous on-the-ground stories along the U.S. border with Mexico.

For years, in Matamoros, Mexico, directly across the border from Brownsville, Tx, Hamas had a training center. Once a large factory, the building was used to train young, military age men. Dressed in all black, these men would wait for the river to be low enough to cross over the… pic.twitter.com/BruvrqyNu3 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) October 8, 2023



