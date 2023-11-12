Massive Crowd Goes Wild When Trump Walked Into the UFC Fight With Tucker Carlson

Former President Trump drew a loud ovation from the crowd when he entered Madison Square Garden with two other legendary icons.

On Saturday night, Trump attended a UFC fight with an entourage of Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, Dana White, and his son Don Jr.

The group walked out to Kid Rock’s song, “American Badass,” as he was greeted with loud cheers from the audience in the Democrat-run city.

Tonight at UFC fights at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/Jj3Ga5oSgo — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 12, 2023





Despite facing a mountain of politically-motivated legal battles, Trump still showed up in high spirits.

Earlier in the day, the former president touted his administration’s achievements during a rally in New Hampshire.

“For four straight years under the Trump administration, I kept America safe. I kept Israel safe. I kept Ukraine safe, and I kept the world safe,” he said.

Trump holds a massive lead over his GOP candidates, according to 2024 election polls.

A FiveThirtyEight poll found that Trump has 55.6 percent support, while Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has 14.1 percent. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is 8.7 percent, and Vivek Ramaswamy has 5.3 percent.



