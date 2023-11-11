Massive Pro-Palestine Protestors Vandalize the NYT Building With Red Paint

For the second time in a week, pro-Palestine protestors shut down Grand Central Terminal in New York City, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

On Friday night, thousands of protestors marched through the city while stopping at the New York Times building, vandalizing the front with a red tint.

Advertisement

They accused the newspaper of being biased toward Israel, chanting, "Children die while you lie."

The demonstrators also scattered copies of fake newspapers with the words "The New York War Crimes" written on them, accusing the publication of "complicity in genocide." They called on the NYT to publicly support a ceasefire while painting the word "lies" across the doors of the paper's headquarters.

PROTEST: NEW YORK PRO-PALESTINE



In case you missed it, last night a group of pro-Palestine and pro-Hamas protestors tried forcing their way into the New York Times building in NYC.



They can be heard chanting, "WHEN YOU LIE, CHILDREN DIE!"



The New York Police Department… pic.twitter.com/CNy8FeNoW9 — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) November 10, 2023

Many of the protesters were seen tearing down posters of the hostages being held by Hamas terrorists, while other Pro-Palestinians burned the Israeli flag.

According to an Instagram post from pro-Palestinian organizations, Within Our Lifetime and the City University of New York for Palestine," the group's agenda included the goal to "flood Manhattan for Gaza."

Shocking scenes outside Grand Central Station in NYC as pro-Palestinian protesters wearing headscarves attempt to smash down the door.



pic.twitter.com/SdGQftA1B5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 11, 2023

"Gaza calls, we respond. Palestine will be free because when we resist, we win together. Cease genocide. Cease the siege. Cease the blockade. Cease occupation. Cease funding Israel. Cease settler colonization. Cease Zionism. Cease imperialism," the social media post read.

One protester climbed up a street post, tearing down American and United Nations flags, while anti-American demonstrators cheered on the action.

Pro-Palestinian supporters raise flag over Columbus Square in NYC.



The Jewish community is being told to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/EmVBEQ69k3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 11, 2023



