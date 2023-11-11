Florida Lawyers Work to Put Fauci Behind Bars

A group of Florida lawyers are working to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci in his response and involvement in COVID-19.

In a press release, Vires Law Group called for an investigation by Florida's attorney general, Ashley Moody, claiming that "Murder, terrorism, and a host of abuses have been committed."

"On October 24, 2023, a request for a criminal investigation, particularly regarding the crime of Second Degree Murder while Committing Acts of Terrorism by Anthony Fauci and several other high-level federal officials, as well as Administrators of hospital systems providing care to patients in Florida, ("Accused") was filed with the Attorney General of the State of Florida," the Vires Law Group wrote.

More from NTD on Moody's response to Rachel Rodriguez, founder of the Vires Law Group:

The official referenced how the Florida Supreme Court in late 2022 approved a request from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to empanel a statewide grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers and others involved in providing the vaccines to Florida residents. The official said that an appointee of Ms. Moody was serving as the grand jury's legal adviser. Still, because of "the confidential nature" of the grand jury, the office was "not at liberty to comment on these matters." In another message, the official said that Ms. Moody's duties "are prescribed by law" without providing further details. "We trust that we will be able to discuss with our top state law enforcement officials these extremely important and pressing concerns of the people of Florida and seek justice on behalf of the families of tens of thousands of murdered Floridians due to the criminal acts of the federal officials and Florida state hospital administrators we have identified in our brief requesting investigation," Ms. Rodriguez told The Epoch Times via email. Lawyers are still working to meet with Ms. Moody and Nicholas Cox, who heads the Florida Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution after being appointed by the attorney general, "to discuss the evidence we have presented and assist them in any way they may need pertaining to this critical investigation," Ms. Rodriguez added.

According to a February 1, 2020 email, the lawyers allege that Fauci suspected a mutation in the virus was "intentionally inserted." They believe Fauci knew that COVID-19 was created through a type of research that enhances or adds a function but lied when asked.

The lawyers pointed to several criminal offenses that Fauci committed against Florida residents.

They noted that he advocated for a drug called remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment, which trial results showed people who received the drug recovered faster. However, there was no statistically significant effect on mortality.

Later, Fauci admitted it was an "imperfect drug" and that he publicized the trial results because he thought they would be leaked.

"[Fauci] promoted a drug they knew caused more harm than good for patients, purposefully misrepresented the data showing its harmful effects, preventing any possibility of informed consent, and then forced that drug upon the citizens of Florida to the exclusion of other effective, beneficial licensed drugs," the group stated.

The lawyers are demanding charges against Fauci that include aggravated manslaughter of the elderly, disabled, or children.