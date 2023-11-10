Trump Was Right, Joe Biden Will Lead the U.S. Into WWIII

Under President Joe Biden's time in office, the United States has been at the forefront of two wars— both of which he has expedited at the hands of his disastrous policies.

However, before any of these wars began, former President Trump predicted the outcome of Biden's presidency.

Earlier this week, Trump issued a stark warning to Mexico that if the world would eject into WWIII, the country would "no longer be around."

"And if World War III happens, probably Mexico will no longer be around," Trump told Univision Noticias host Enrique Acevedo. "Because the power of nuclear weapons is so big, if they hit us, you're gonna be wiped out too. That's how bad it is."

Last month, Trump warned that a third world war is imminent following Hamas's invasion of Israel.

The 45th president painted a grim picture of what the U.S. might look like if Biden's weakness continues to allow enemies to attack other countries. He said that such a war would be the deadliest the world has seen, pointing to advancements in weapons.

"That won't be a war with army tanks going back and forth, too," Trump said. "That will be a war with weaponry the likes of which this world has never seen before ... I know it. I know it better than anybody."

He added that the Democratic Party is quick to push so-called "climate change," but the real threat the U.S. faces is "nuclear warming."

The former president cautioned that nuclear weapons will be the heart of a potential third world war, and the fact that "we have a man that doesn't know what a nuclear weapon is as our chief negotiator" is a "very scary thing."

Trump was predicting WWIII far before any of the above happened.

And last September, the former president highlighted many of Biden's failures during a North Carolina rally.

Citing the president's damaging economic policies, Trump also pointed to Biden's cognitive decline, saying that the 80-year-old is in no position to "lead our country, which may very well end up in World War III."

Trump's predictions are rarely wrong, so every American should fear that the country may no longer be the one we know and love if Biden secures another four years in office.