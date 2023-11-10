Biden's Chaotic Speech Screams 'He Should Be Banned' From Running In 2024

Another day, another headline about the bizarre behavior of President Joe Biden.

On today's episode of Geriatric Joe, the 80-year-old president attended a meeting in Illinois with United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain and Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL.), where he struggled to put on a shirt, randomly began yelling, and mumbled over pieces of his speech.

Advertisement

To start, Biden, the leader of the free world, required help to put on a shirt because First Lady Jill Biden and his nursing home had the day off.

Dr. Jill ....calling Dr. Jill! — Scott Waller (@ScottWaller10) November 10, 2023

Biden then began to randomly scream in the middle of his speech, causing social media users to point out that this is a trait of people with dementia and Alzheimer's.

Classic dementia and mashed potato brains.

Let’s face it. This guy was a nitwit and liar - wrong on every issue- long before Alzheimer’s came calling. — Joe’s Law 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JoeNYLaw) November 9, 2023

And finally, Biden went off script (shocker), saying, "I hope you S.O.— I hope you guys have a memory."

We do, but it's obvious he doesn't. — 🇺🇸 PA PATRIOT 🇺🇸 (@PAPatriot16) November 9, 2023

But don’t worry; the United States is in good hands with the competent Vice President Kamala Harris ready to step in the minute Biden expires as she explains to Americans how to bring people into a room as if we are all a bunch of first graders.

Kamala Harris in Boston: "It's always important to look around the room and then ask who's not in the room and then figure out how to bring them in ... it's not just because you might leave the door open! Ha" pic.twitter.com/HqcctgSrl8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2023



