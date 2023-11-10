Cotton Demands DOJ Investigation Into the Hiring of Grenade Wielding Gaza 'Journalist'
Tipsheet

Biden's Chaotic Speech Screams 'He Should Be Banned' From Running In 2024

Sarah Arnold
November 10, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Another day, another headline about the bizarre behavior of President Joe Biden. 

On today's episode of Geriatric Joe, the 80-year-old president attended a meeting in Illinois with United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain and Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL.), where he struggled to put on a shirt, randomly began yelling, and mumbled over pieces of his speech. 

To start, Biden, the leader of the free world, required help to put on a shirt because First Lady Jill Biden and his nursing home had the day off. 

Biden then began to randomly scream in the middle of his speech, causing social media users to point out that this is a trait of people with dementia and Alzheimer's. 

And finally, Biden went off script (shocker), saying, "I hope you S.O.— I hope you guys have a memory." 

But don’t worry; the United States is in good hands with the competent Vice President Kamala Harris ready to step in the minute Biden expires as she explains to Americans how to bring people into a room as if we are all a bunch of first graders. 

