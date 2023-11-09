Newsom Slams DeSantis Despite the Democrat’s Approval Rating Hitting An All-Time Low

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) are gearing up for their November 30 debate, which will see the two leaders duel it out in person as they have for months over social media.

A day after the third GOP presidential debate, DeSantis’ campaign team teased the event against Newsom, calling it the “biggest debate” yet.

DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeier told Fox News Digital that Newsom has failed his state and will do the same for the U.S. if Democrats replace President Joe Biden with him as their nominee.

As Democrats ramp up their efforts to replace the historically unpopular and failed Joe Biden as their nominee, Ron DeSantis’ showdown with Gavin Newsom is even more timely. A Newsom presidency would accelerate America’s decline. November 30th will be the first chance to expose to a national audience just how dangerous his radical ideology would be for the country. Ron DeSantis will take this responsibility seriously and looks forward to sharing the stark contrast between his vision to revive our nation and Newsom’s blueprint for failure.

Earlier this week, DeSantis was asked how the country would look if Newsom did beat all odds and was elected as president.

The Florida governor painted a grim picture, predicting the nation’s capitol would look similar to the black hole California is heading down.

“I think what California represents, it's kind of the leftist petri dish. So whatever the Democrats have already done in Washington, California, is kind of like five years ahead of that. So, if you did have a Biden second term, I think you'd get a lot of the same policies. But clearly, if you ended up with a Newsom, they would have policies that would really accelerate the decline of this country,” DeSantis said.

The debate comes as Newsom has been speculated of orchestrating his own 2024 campaign in the case Biden drops out of the race.

On the contrary, Newsom spokesperson Nathan Click told Fox News Digital, doubling down on attacks that DeSantis is advocating for an “anti-freedom” agenda that has “cost Republicans election after election and wilted when confronted with his numerous flip-flops.”

According to a recent UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, Newsom’s approval rating hit an all-time low.

He faces a mere 44 percent approval, down 11 points from February.

Meanwhile, nearly 50 percent of voters say they disapprove of the Democrat’s job performance— an all-time high for the governor.

The poll states that “recent actions in taking a much more active role in national Democratic politics appear to be related to his recent decline as voters here hold decidedly mixed views about his taking on this role at a time when California is facing increasing budgetary challenges and is dealing with a host of other pressing problems."



