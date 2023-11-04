Liberal Media Warns Against Speaker Johnson for Being a Christian

The Left has worked overtime to kick Christianity out of worldview as they the growing attack on God and aims to deny the values held by the majority of Americans.

For weeks now, newly elected Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) has been taking heat for being a God-fearing man who is outspoken about his faith.

The New York Times, MSNBC, and Politico are just some media outlets that have cautioned Americans to be wary of Johnson due to his belief in God.

Jen Psaki, the former Biden White House Press Secretary turned MSNBC host, threw daggers at Johnson during one of her recent segments. She warned her (very little) audience that the Speaker threatened democracy over his devout Christian beliefs.

Psaki labeled Johnson as a Christian "fundamentalist."

“His views on policy are essentially what you’d expect from a religious fundamentalist — they’re more divisive than divine.”

@jrpsaki on newly elected House speaker Mike Johnson.

In addition, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he is traumatized by Johnson due to his views about the LGBTQ+ community.

"I will admit it's a little bit difficult driving the family minivan to drop our kids off at daycare passing the dome of the Capitol knowing the speaker of the House doesn't even think our family ought to exist," Buttigieg said on CNN.

Johnson has declared himself a "Bible-believing Christian," which has caused him to hold a polarizing position in the U.S.

I am a Bible-believing Christian. Someone asked me today in the media, and they said, well, it's curious. People are curious: what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun? I said, 'Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That's my world view. I believe that scripture, the Bible, is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority. He raised up each of you—all of us. And I believe that God has allowed and ordained each and every one of us to be here at this specific moment. This is my belief. I believe that each one of us has a huge responsibility today to use the gifts God has given us to serve the extraordinary people of this great nation, and they deserve it.

Johnson called the liberal's hate toward him and his beliefs "disgusting," adding that he is "not trying to establish Christianity as the national religion," but rather to follow Bible commands to show peace and love toward all people.