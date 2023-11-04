Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Raises Millions for Gaza

In the initial slaughter of Israel erupted by Iran-backed terrorists, several Democrats were quick to call on the Jewish country to ceasefire in their call to support Palestinians.

Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter is no exception.

Ella Emhoff has reportedly raised nearly $8 million for the "Palestinian Children's Relief Fund."

Emhoff, whose father, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish, used her personal Instagram to pledge her support for Gaza despite the Hamas terrorist's attack on Israel, causing more than 1,400 Israelis to be killed.

According to ProPublica, the fundraiser has acquired more than $7.8 million and is being operated by the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund, a nonprofit based in Kent, Ohio, which raised nearly $21 million in 2021.

The New York Post pointed out that Harris' stepdaughter has repeatedly insisted to reporters that she does not consider herself Jewish.

"Ella is not Jewish," a spokesperson for the second daughter told The Forward in 2021. "It's not something she grew up with. Ella truly has no qualms with the faith, but she does not want to speak on behalf of Judaism, as she does not celebrate herself."

"It's of tremendous concern, and I find it abhorrent," Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) said. "To be honest with you, I am kind of stunned by it. It's disturbing to the maximum degree."

Drew confirmed that it is almost certain Hamas terrorists would be able to profit from any and all humanitarian money that Gaza receives.

In October, President Joe Biden announced Palestine would receive $100 million in "humanitarian aid" that is almost guaranteed to end up in the hands of terrorist groups.

Republicans pushed back on Biden's plans to hand over millions of dollars to a country that has slaughtered Israeli citizens, including beheading babies and raping women.