Biden Campaign Admits General Election Will Be 'Very Close' As the President's Approval Rating Sinks

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign is warning of a “very close” general election that is expected to be against former President Trump amid falling approval ratings.

In a memo, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said that her team is “well-prepared to defeat whoever emerges from the extreme MAGA Republicans’ primary field” but that “this will be a very close general election.”

However, she insisted Biden, who will be 81 years old on November 20, is in an inferior place because he stands with the “soul of the nation” while Republican primary candidates are focused on “extreme positions” such as banning abortion.

“We expect this to be a very close race, but recent strong Democratic performances in every battleground state — and President Biden and Vice President Harris’s win in 2020 — demonstrate that the president has multiple paths to earning 270 electoral votes next November,” Rodriguez said.

However, according to an October Gallup poll, Biden’s approval ratings stand at a mere 37 percent— down from 41 percent in September.

Exactly one year from election day, Biden’s campaign plans to reiterate similar themes from his 2020 campaign by drawing a stark contrast to Trump.

Despite the memo only mentioning Trump twice by name, plans for Biden include calling the 2017 GOP tax bill a “scam” and arguing that Trump led the effort to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The memo, however, refers to MAGA Republicans several times.

On the contrary, Trump’s campaign is still going strong despite being indicted in four separate cases and facing 91 total criminal counts. He also is dominating the 2024 GOP playing field.

“While Republicans burn through resources in a contested primary, the campaign is leveraging a united Democratic Party and strong Democratic National Committee to build a strong, innovative operation ahead of the general election,” Rodriguez said, claiming that the Biden campaign has $91 million cash on hand.

The president’s team claimed that voters would reject “MAGA extremism” and be convinced to vote for Biden because of his administration’s legislative so-called “accomplishments.”

U.S. News highlighted voters' concerns with Biden, such as his impending age and ongoing inflation.

“Honestly, if it comes down to Joe Biden and Trump, I feel like Trump’s going to win,” said Lindy Pillow, a 22-year-old cashier in Phoenix who voted for Biden four years ago. “Biden’s very much losing people right now.”

Meanwhile, Republican strategist Rick Tyler warned that the Biden campaign will lose voters if its focus is to bash Trump.

“It’d be malpractice to suggest you can win the same race in the same way you won it before,” Tyler said. “Winning an election is always about the future. It’s never about the past.”