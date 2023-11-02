Biden White House Tells Schools to Stock Up on Narcan As Deadly Drugs Are Brought Over the Border

Border Patrol agents seized enough fentanyl in 2023 alone to kill every American citizen as the country grapples with the consequences of President Joe Biden's open border policies.

Now, the White House is urging schools to stock up on Narcan amid a surging number of fentanyl deaths among American children.

In a letter addressed to U.S. school officials, President Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urged administrators to begin keeping naloxone on hand and to train teachers on how to administer the drug if a student starts overdosing on or is poisoned by fentanyl.

The letter reads:

In the midst of this fentanyl overdose epidemic, it is important to focus on measures to prevent youth drug use and ensure that every school has naloxone and has prepared its students and faculty to use it. Studies show that naloxone access can reduce overdose death rates, that its availability does not lead to increases in youth drug use, and that it causes no harm if used on a person who is not overdosing on opioids. It is important to note that individuals should not be afraid to administer naloxone, as most states have Good Samaritan Laws protecting bystanders who aid at the scene of an overdose. Our schools are on the frontlines of this epidemic, but our teachers and students can be equipped with tools to save lives.

In 2022, drug overdoses claimed more than 100,000 lives, and opioids accounted for nearly 83,000 of those. In 2021, more than 71,000 Americans died from fentanyl overdoses.

Fentanyl — which is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 time more potent than heroin — continues to claim lives as it streams into communities around the U.S. Thanks to Biden's border crisis, cartel-affiliated illegal migrants have increased their efforts to smuggle fentanyl into the country, often uninhibited by federal officials.

That fentanyl then makes its way into the interior of the country, and is alarmingly finding its way into America's schools. In October, authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, reported a string of at least eight overdoses among Park View High School students, likely caused by counterfeit oxycodone pills.

In addition, earlier this year, Townhall reported that Rebecca Kiessling, the mother of two sons who accidentally died from fentanyl overdoses, testified before the House Homeland Security Committee. She blamed Biden for the death of her sons, demanding that he take action to turn the tide as fentanyl deaths increased 22 percent since taking office.

According to a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) report, fentanyl is being laced into many street drugs and counterfeit pills. The report states that fentanyl in the U.S. is manufactured in China before being sent to Mexico, where the Mexican drug cartels then traffic it into U.S. communities via the southern border— which is wide open thanks to Biden's disastrous policies.