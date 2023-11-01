Hawley Makes Damning Revelation About Mayorkas and Pro-Hamas Staffers

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO.) uncovered a series of shocking revelations that proved Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has pro-Hamas staffers working under him.

On Wednesday, during an appropriations hearing, Hawley pointed to social media posts from a DHS employee about statements she made regarding her support of Hamas terrorists.

"May your conscience haunt your dreams until your last breath. Palestine will be free one day. F*-apartheid Israel and any Israeli," Hawley said. "This is pretty extreme rhetoric. Don't you think?"

The Biden staffer posted pro-genocidal slogans and photos from the day Israel was slaughtered by Hamas, which has killed at least 1,400 lives since October 7. Her posts also had the caption, "Free PALESTINE."

During an interview with "America's Newsroom," Hawley called out Mayorkas for having "no response" to questions about his employee's social media posts.

"I find his evasiveness totally, completely unacceptable. The idea that he would try to insulate himself from accountability," Hawley said. "We're talking about people employed at his department. We are talking about people who are under his charge and his responsibility to the American public and, yes, to Jewish Americans who, frankly, Bret, fear for their lives and to know that there is a pro-terrorist, pro-Hamas sympathizer making immigration and asylum decisions. And to have no answer to that, to have no response, to have taken no meaningful action, I think, is totally inexcusable. And he clearly had no answers yesterday.

In response to the Senator's question, Mayorkas argued that there is a difference between "espousing or endorsing terrorist ideology and speech that is odious."

The two went back and forth for some time before Mayorkas said the employee had been put on administrative leave.