Gaetz Roasts Journalist Who Attacked Mike Johnson for Living Modestly

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 01, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Liberal journalists are attacking New House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA.) for not owning a fancy car or owning a million-dollar home. 

This week, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL.) roasted a Daily Beast reporter who scorched Johnson for not having “any retirement savings, own a single stock, or have any assets at all. He has less than $5,000 in his bank account.” 

The Daily Beast’s Matt Fuller linked his tweet to a story that discussed Johnson’s financial position as “extraordinarily precarious.”

Fuller mocked the new House Speaker for having a mortgage that only costs $250,000-$500,000, a home equity loan, and a personal loan. 

In response, Gaetz applauded Johnson for not taking advantage of his Congressman's salary and for not participating in the corruptness that D.C. boasts. 

“The Daily Beast is furious that @SpeakerJohnson isn’t rich, corrupt or rich from being corrupt,” Gaetz wrote on X. “He doesn’t have shady business deals. He doesn’t trade stocks as a congressman. Cry more, I guess?”

Every member of Congress is required to report every dollar they make during their time in office. Ethics rules require members to report income, taxes paid, and the holding and trading of stocks. 

The Daily Beast article claims Johnson has “no assets” and lives “paycheck to paycheck.” 

It appears the Left has nothing to attack Johnson over, so they were forced to dig beyond their means for dirt that has no impact on the Speaker’s job. 

Trending Politics pointed out the irony of Left-leaning outlets going after Johnson’s financials when former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA.), a “prolific stock trader” who has signed legislation relating to companies in which she held a financial stake. 

“The Beast intent on speculating that Speaker Johnson has a nefarious plan to enrich himself as a lobbyist following his time in office,” the outlet claimed. 


