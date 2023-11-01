Don Lemon's Halloween Costume Raises Eyebrows

Fired CNN host Don Lemon debuted as a woman this Halloween as none other than Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lemon donned a brown wig, a set of pearls, and a cobalt-blue suit to resemble the likes of Harris as his fiancé Tim Malone portrayed President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Malone dyed his hair a silvery white while dressed in a suit and a light blue tie.

“We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween,” Lemon said in an Instagram post showing the costumed pair waving American flags.

If I had to see this, so do you.



Former CNN host Don Lemon and his fiancé Tim Malone dressed up like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for Halloween.



The photo was posted on Lemon's Instagram with the caption: "We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween," a reference… pic.twitter.com/xbRT1mrsTV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2023

However, Lemon’s costume didn’t go over as well as he had hoped on social media.

So they dressed as clowns then? — Jen James (@Jen_James_) November 1, 2023

They came in first place for scariest costumes. — Mr. Jeremy Terror 🎃 (@MrJeremyTurner) November 1, 2023

Losers dressed like losers. — Ihaveanopinion (@concernednycmom) November 1, 2023

I see Don Lemon is coping well with his forced retirement. Totally stable behavior. — Constituent (@yells_at_void) November 1, 2023

According to a CBS News- YouGov poll, 42 percent of Americans believe Harris’ job makes them think worse of the Biden Administration, compared to 18 percent who said it makes them feel better about the White House.

Another poll found that 48 percent of Americans said Harris was not ready to take over the role of the president, while just 32 percent said she was.

In FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, only 39.5 percent of voters approve of Harris’s job performance.

Meanwhile, according to a Wall Street Journal poll, a whopping 73 percent of voters think Biden is “too old” to run for re-election. At the same time, an AP-NORC survey found that 77 percent said the president is too old to be effective for four more years— a majority that included 69 percent of Democrats.

A CNN poll found that 76 percent of voters are concerned about Biden’s ability to finish a second term, with 56 percent disapproving of his job performance.