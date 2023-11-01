We Have Another Payment Development in the Biden Bribery Scandal
Tipsheet

Don Lemon's Halloween Costume Raises Eyebrows

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 01, 2023 6:45 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Fired CNN host Don Lemon debuted as a woman this Halloween as none other than Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Lemon donned a brown wig, a set of pearls, and a cobalt-blue suit to resemble the likes of Harris as his fiancé Tim Malone portrayed President Joe Biden. 

Malone dyed his hair a silvery white while dressed in a suit and a light blue tie. 

“We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween,” Lemon said in an Instagram post showing the costumed pair waving American flags.

However, Lemon’s costume didn’t go over as well as he had hoped on social media. 

According to a CBS News- YouGov poll, 42 percent of Americans believe Harris’ job makes them think worse of the Biden Administration, compared to 18 percent who said it makes them feel better about the White House. 

Another poll found that 48 percent of Americans said Harris was not ready to take over the role of the president, while just 32 percent said she was. 

In FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, only 39.5 percent of voters approve of Harris’s job performance.

Meanwhile, according to a Wall Street Journal poll, a whopping 73 percent of voters think Biden is “too old” to run for re-election. At the same time, an AP-NORC survey found that 77 percent said the president is too old to be effective for four more years— a majority that included 69 percent of Democrats. 

A CNN poll found that 76 percent of voters are concerned about Biden’s ability to finish a second term, with 56 percent disapproving of his job performance. 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS LIBERAL MEDIA

