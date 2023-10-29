Mike Johnson Promises Investigations Into Biden Are Not 'Winding Down'

House Speaker Mike Johnson is amping up investigations against President Joe Biden, insisting the ongoing probes into the corrupt family are not "winding down."

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Johnson said that Biden has lied to the American people more than once, including his involvement with his son Hunter Biden's shady overseas business dealings.

Despite liberal media claiming there is no evidence and the GOP's investigations into the Biden family are a sham, Johnson is using his new position to accelerate the truth being revealed about the president.

"We have an ongoing cover-up of the important facts as Joseph Biden is sitting in the Oval Office," Johnson said. "We know that he stared right into the camera as the president and lied repeatedly — I mean, multiple times — he lied directly multiple times about his involvement and knowledge of his son's business dealings. We all know that now."

The newly elected Speaker is confident the evidence Republicans have uncovered are impeachable offenses, saying, "I believe the documents are proving all that. The bank records don't lie."

Biden's bank statements cannot account for paying for a Delaware home with $2.75 million in cash on a "loan" to his brother, James Biden, for $200,000.

In addition, documents show tax discrepancies totaling about $5 million.

Johnson applauded House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), and Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith's (R-MO) efforts to investigate Biden, saying they have "done exceptional work uncovering the evidence."

More from Fox News Digital:

Comer, R-Ky., has collected bank records belonging to the Biden family and is continuing to do so. His panel is currently collecting subpoenaed personal and business records belonging to Hunter Biden and James Biden. Comer so far has said his panel has uncovered that the Biden family and their business associates brought in more than $24 million between 2014 and 2019 by "selling Joe Biden as 'the brand' around the world. The White House maintains that President Biden was never in business with his son and had previously insisted he never discussed business with his son or his family. White House officials have blasted the impeachment inquiry against the president as an "evidence-free" political stunt.

Johnson suggested the GOP is getting closer to bringing impeachment charges against Biden as more evidence unfolds.