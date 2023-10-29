Liberal Media Outlets Give Zero Airtime to Pro-Hamas 'Squad' Democrats

Several leading Democrats have come out in support of Palestine following Hamas terrorists' onslaught on Israel, forcing liberal media outlets to protect them from scrutiny.

According to a recent study from the Media Research Center, ABC, NBC, and CBS have given zero airtime to the "Squad" anti-Israel Democrats following the Hamas-planned attack on the country that left at least 1,400 Israelis dead.

The study included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Jaamal Bowman (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Summer Lee (D-PA).

Despite dedicating 525 minutes— nearly 9 hours— of airtime to the ongoing clamor in Gaza, not one second of airtime was given to the progressive member's pro-Palestine stance from October 7 through October 22.

More on the debacle from the Daily Wire:

Such remarks include "calling Israel apartheid," "accusing Israel of war crimes," and not "cosigning" an "anti-Hamas resolution." Following the attack on October 7, the study found that not one of the broadcast evening news mentioned that Omar joined Bush and Tlaib in calling on Congress to cease military aid for Israel. On October 11, a resolution was introduced which affirmed support of Israel and condemned Hamas's "barbaric" attack. Not one of those 7 Squad members signed it, and that was never mentioned on CBS, ABC, or NBC.

The group of Democrat's actions spoke louder than their words.

For instance, earlier this month, Congresswoman Haley M. Stevens (D-MI) introduced a resolution condemning Hamas "for its brutal attack on Israel," demanding the terrorist group release all its hostages.

In response, Tlaib was the only member of her party not to sign the resolution. She has also refused to condemn Hamas's onslaught.

Omar, Tlaib, and Bush promoted false accusations that Israel was responsible for bombing a hospital inside Gaza. However, it was later discovered that it was the result of a rocket misfiring by Hamas hitting a parking lot. Those three news broadcasts reported none of this.

The Squad members have repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire, arguing that Israel should de-escalate its response.