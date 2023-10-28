Democrat Strategist Says the Left Is Trying to Silence Him From Talking About Biden's 2024 Weaknesses

One of the top Democratic Party strategists is claiming that the Left is pressuring him to be silent on President Joe Biden's 2024 weaknesses.

In an Atlantic article,political strategist James Carville said that "leading Democrats" have been telling him to keep quiet about Biden's declining downfall leading up to the presidential election.

Title, "Dean Phillips Has a Warning for Democrats," Carville acknowledged Biden's negative poll numbers and has told the president several times to stop talking about them.

Rep. Dean Phillips recently announced his presidential ambitions to challenge Biden in the primary race.

The consultant said Democrat leaders agree that Biden's re-election chances are in trouble. However, they tell him to keep it to himself.

"Nobody is saying, 'James, you're wrong,'" Carville said. "They're saying, 'James, you can't say that.'"

"I'm looking at polling data, and I'm looking at all of it. The president's numbers are just not good—and they're not getting any better," he continued. "I talk to a lot of people who do a lot of congressional-level polling and state polling, and they're all saying the same thing. There's not an outlier; there's not another opinion… The question is, has the country made up its mind?"

As a counterpoint, The Atlantic offered the perspective of former Obama 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina, who has been trying to reassure Democrats worried about Biden's re-election prospects since the president officially launched his campaign. Messina's point was that "Biden's already beaten Trump once. He's the one guy who can beat him again." However, Carville told the outlet he wasn't buying that logic. He observed that the Biden White House "operates with what I call this doctrine of strategic certainty," which he suggested is not a realistic disposition to have this election cycle. Offering an example of trends he's seeing that don't spell certain victory for Biden, he said, "The most under-covered story in contemporary American politics is that Black turnout has been miserable everywhere since 2020."

Phillips told the outlet that he is distraught Biden will not beat Trump next year, expressing his frustration that Democrat leaders ignore this fact.

"I'm just so frustrated—I'm growing appalled—by the silence from people whose job it is to be loud," he said.

The Democratic Party has opposed Phillips's run against Biden, fearing it will weaken the president's 2024 aspirations.