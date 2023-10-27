The Left Is Infected
Everything You Need to Know About Hamas' Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Media Get Angry Biden Seeks Truth on Hamas Death Toll
Whither ‘The Onion’ - Leftist Activism Becomes Prioritized Over Humor
Hamas Spokesman Storms Out of Interview After Being Asked to Justify Killing Hundreds...
Here's the Grade John Kirby Gives Joe Biden on 'Balancing' Foreign Policy
Biden Being Left Off the Ballot In Early State Primary Spells Trouble for...
Nonprofit Organization Releases 'Detransitioner Bill of Rights'
CNN Gives Queen of Jordan a Platform to Spread Anti-Israel Talking Points
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students
Tipsheet

Newly Minted House Speaker Roasts Dem Eric Swalwell With One Tweet

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 27, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson roasted Chinese spy-loving Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA.) in a resurfaced 2021 tweet. 

In a November 2021 tweet, Swalwell took jabs at then-GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA.) after his eight-hour-long speech to delay the Build Back Better bill.

Advertisement

Swalwell asked for an English translation of McCarthy’s speech, which Johnson hit back, saying, “You prefer it whispered to you in Chinese?”

The Democrat has been accused of having an affair with Christine Fang Fang, a suspected Chinese spy. In 2015, the FBI warned Swalwell of their suspicions of the pair's sexual relationship. 

Social media users had a field day after re-discovering Johnson’s savage comeback toward Swalwell. 

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
Advertisement

Johnson’s banter and efforts to humiliate and take down the Democratic Party look promising as he was elected House Speaker on Wednesday after 22 days of chaotic negotiations and nominees. 

His election was the first unanimous support for a Republican speaker since the election of Speaker John Boehner in 2011. 

Johnson has promised to bring "sanity back to a government that desperately needs it," adding that he will work tirelessly with Republicans to "combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration."

Tags: ERIC SWALWELL MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas Madeline Leesman
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Biden Being Left Off the Ballot In Early State Primary Spells Trouble for His Campaign Sarah Arnold
Hamas Spokesman Storms Out of Interview After Being Asked to Justify Killing Hundreds of Israelis Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
Advertisement