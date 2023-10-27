Newly Minted House Speaker Roasts Dem Eric Swalwell With One Tweet

Newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson roasted Chinese spy-loving Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA.) in a resurfaced 2021 tweet.

In a November 2021 tweet, Swalwell took jabs at then-GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA.) after his eight-hour-long speech to delay the Build Back Better bill.

Swalwell asked for an English translation of McCarthy’s speech, which Johnson hit back, saying, “You prefer it whispered to you in Chinese?”

You prefer it whispered to you in Chinese? https://t.co/gf7us9N7Gm — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 19, 2021

The Democrat has been accused of having an affair with Christine Fang Fang, a suspected Chinese spy. In 2015, the FBI warned Swalwell of their suspicions of the pair's sexual relationship.

Social media users had a field day after re-discovering Johnson’s savage comeback toward Swalwell.

Are speaker Johnson's mean tweets as good as Trump's mean tweets? Looks very promising... — Rob James (@RobHasSpoken) October 26, 2023

I love this guy already! — Cynthia (@AKNela2022) October 26, 2023

Johnson’s banter and efforts to humiliate and take down the Democratic Party look promising as he was elected House Speaker on Wednesday after 22 days of chaotic negotiations and nominees.

His election was the first unanimous support for a Republican speaker since the election of Speaker John Boehner in 2011.

Johnson has promised to bring "sanity back to a government that desperately needs it," adding that he will work tirelessly with Republicans to "combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration."