New House Speaker Mike Johnson Lays Out Plans to Impeach Biden

Newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA.) suggests that one of his first business orders is to advance efforts to impeach President Joe Biden.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Johnson said that removing Biden from office is a real possibility due to the president's ties to his family's corrupt money-funneling scheme.

Johnson said that the Republican Party is the rule-of-law party and will follow the truth where it leads and engage in due process.

"We have the receipts on so much of this now," Johnson explained, suggesting that Biden was involved in his family's foreign business dealings. "It's a real problem."

"That's the reason that we shifted into the impeachment inquiry stage on the president himself because if, in fact, all the evidence leads to where we believe it will, that's very likely impeachable offenses," he added. "That's listed as a cause for impeachment in the Constitution — bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors."

Republicans have been after Biden for months after explosive revelations revealed the president was involved in his son's shady foreign businesses and profiting from his abuse of power.

In September, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA.) announced an impeachment inquiry, uncovering corrupt allegations into Biden's actions.

More from Trending Politics:

Associates of Hunter have claimed Biden took part in dozens of business meetings with executives from foreign companies like Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, which counted Hunter as a member of the board. The investigation has revealed how Biden and Hunter used pseudonyms and burner email accounts to coordinate the White House's strategy in responding to allegations that Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma for corruption. With Speaker Johnson now at the helm, expect the impeachment inquiry to gain steam and turn Washington's focus back on Biden's unseemly family affairs. Hunter continues to negotiate with Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney David Weiss over a plea deal while President Biden remains "consumed" by the drama, lashing out at aides who recommend he distance himself from his struggling son.

The House Oversight Committee recently discovered a $200,000 payment to Biden from his brother, James Biden. The payout happened the same day one of James Biden's business ventures granted him a loan in the same amount.