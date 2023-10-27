The Left Is Infected
Hamas Spokesman Storms Out of Interview After Being Asked to Justify Killing Hundreds of Israelis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 27, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

A Hamas spokesperson stormed out of a BBC interview after being asked about how the terrorist group can justify killing more than a thousand Israeli citizens. 

On Thursday, BBC Middle East reporter Hugo Bachega grilled the deputy foreign minister for Hamas in Gaza, Ghazi Hamad, about the October 7 attack that killed roughly 1,400 people in Israel. 

The terrorist group also paraglided into the desert armed with guns and slaughtered 260 festivalgoers as they ran for their lives. 

He insisted the heinous attack was focused on military targets and that there was "no command" to murder innocent Jewish people. 

Hamad claimed that "because the area was very wide," there "were clashes and confrontations." 

The reporter interrupted him, reminding him that it was "not confrontation — you invaded houses" and "hundreds of civilians were killed."

The spar continued with the Hamas spokesperson adding that the terrorist group's attack was also against the "military soldiers who imposed sanctions and collective punishment against our people."

"How do you justify killing people as they sleep? You know, families? How do you justify–?" Bachega asked. At the same time, Hamad turned and said, "I want to stop this interview."

"I want to stop this interview," Hamad persisted before throwing the microphone off his jacket onto the floor. 

Gruesome footage of the attack has emerged, revealing the heinous acts Hamas committed on innocent Israelis. Graphic photos show babies beheaded and car seats splattered with blood. Others show women walking with blood pouring down from between their legs after being raped by the members of Hamas. 

Earlier this week, I reported that a handwritten note was found on the body of a Hamas member, encouraging other terrorists to remove the heads, hearts, and livers of their Israeli victims. 

"You must sharpen the blades of your swords and be pure in your intentions before Allah. Know that the enemy is a disease that has no cure except beheading and removing the hearts and livers. Attack them!" the note reads in Arabic. 

