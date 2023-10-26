Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Biden DHS Played a Significant Role in Discrediting the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Sarah Arnold
October 26, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

The Biden Administration played a significant role in downplaying the Hunter Biden “laptop from Hell” story to save President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party’s reputation in the final days of the 2020 presidential election.

According to new documents obtained by America First Legal, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unit, rushed to discredit Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop story in 2020. 

In an internal bulletin titled “countering foreign disinformation,” CISA officials compared the New York Post’s story to a QAnon conspiracy theory, despite the FBI reportedly knowing the story was legitimate before then.

More from Breitbart News: 

CISA was at the center of the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government’s investigation into collusion between federal agencies, Silicon Valley tech companies, and the outside organizations pressuring them to censor Americans. In particular, CISA worked closely with the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), an organization which targeted Breitbart News, Fox News, the New York Post, and the Epoch Times, as well as the social media accounts of prominent conservatives Charlie Kirk, Tom Fitton, Jack Posobiec, Mark Levin, James O’Keefe, and Sean Hannity, amongst others, with false allegations of “disinformation.”

An Axios article, “QAnon Conspiracy Theory Explodes Ahead of the Election,” claimed that reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop “have sparked renewed activity from Q.”

In addition, CISA set up a “disinformation subcommittee” that included Twitter’s former top censor Vijaya Gadde, Dr. Kate Starbird of the EIP, and former CIA legal advisor Suzanne Spaulding. 

