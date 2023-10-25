Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Obama Criticized Over Letter Ordering Israel To Restrain Retaliation Against Hamas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 25, 2023 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Former President Obama is facing criticism after a letter revealed he encouraged Israel to restrain from retaliating against the terrorist group Hamas. 

The letter, penned by the Democrat president, warns Israel regarding its strategies while stressing the importance of abiding by international laws and avoiding civilian casualties.

While acknowledging the deadly attacks on Israel and supporting the government’s right to defend itself, Obama insinuated that the country pursued its fight against Hamas.

More from Obama’s letter: 

Already, thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the bombing of Gaza, many of them children. Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes. The Israeli government’s decision to cut off food, water, and electricity to a captive civilian population threatens not only to worsen a growing humanitarian crisis; it could further harden Palestinian attitudes for generations, erode global support for Israel, play into the hands of Israel’s enemies, and undermine long term efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region. But if we care about keeping open the possibility of peace, security, and dignity for future generations of Israeli and Palestinian children — as well as for our own children — then it falls upon all of us to at least make the effort to model, in our own words and actions, the kind of world we want them to inherit.

Obama’s claim about Hamas's attack on Israel, which killed over 14,000 Israeli citizens, has drawn critics to slam the former president over the irony of his statements. 

Others called Obama one of the most destructive presidents the U.S. has ever seen. 

Meanwhile, X users pointed out that under former President Trump's four years in office, the United States faced zero wars. 

Tags: OBAMA

