Ted Cruz Warns About Biden-Appointed 'Iranian Spies' Working In the US Gov't

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 22, 2023 5:30 PM
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is exposing the Biden Administration's involvement with Iranian spies working within the United States government. 

This weekend, Cruz joined "Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo" on Fox News to uncover the truth about three "Iranian spies" allegedly working at senior levels within the Biden Administration. 

The Texas Republican claimed that one of the "sympathizers" regularly had access to classified materials while working as a chief of staff in the Department of Defense.

"Rob Malley was Joe Biden's chief negotiator for Iran. He's an incredible Iran sympathizer. He is an advocate, a passionate advocate for the disastrous Obama-Iran nuclear deal," Cruz said, adding that Malley has come under investigation by the FBI after his security clearance with the State Department was suspended earlier this year.

Cruz said Malley held one of U.S. history's most significant national security scandals. 

"He's had his security clearances stripped, which I want you to pause and think, just how bad does his conduct have to be to have his security clearances pulled by this ideological and radical White House?" Cruz questioned. 

Malley has been a top figure in the Biden Administration's Iran policy, including negotiating with Tehran on the Iran nuclear deal.

The war in Israel has prompted GOP lawmakers to scrutinize Malley more intensively. One senior GOP aide said that Malley has been "so suspicious as a briefer" that several Congress members have refused to attend classified briefings he led in the past. 

"Three of Rob Malley's top advisers, his inner circle that he relied on, were Iranian operatives. They were recruited by the government of Iran. They were directed by the Iranian foreign minister. They reported to the Iranian foreign minister," Cruz continued. 

On October 10, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) requested that the State Department provide documents and communications related to Malley as well as to provide his committee with a staff-level briefing about him.

"We have their emails now in which they discuss. one of them discusses with the foreign minister that his loyalties are with the government of Iran, and he is there to do whatever they direct, including making the message from within the federal government that there's nothing wrong with Iran having a nuclear stockpile," Cruz concluded. 

