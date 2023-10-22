Watch Ilhan Omar Flee From a Reporter Who Shredded Her Argument for a...
Tipsheet

Israel Creates Special Unit to Hunt and Kill Hamas Terrorists

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 22, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Israel enters its third week of defending itself against the terrorist group Hamas, the Jewish country's government has created a special task force devoted to ending every group member. 

On Sunday, Israeli forces announced that the country is launching a new unit tasked with solely tracking down and killing Hamas members, which led to the deadly onslaught on October 7.

More from Fox News Digital: 

The service, Shin Bet, has named the new unit Nili, an acronym in Hebrew for "The Eternity of Israel Will Not Lie," according to the Jerusalem Post. The force is specifically targeted against a Hamas force known as Nukhba or "Elite." The Nukhba reportedly infiltrated Israel on October 7 and conducted mass killings at civilian and IDF outposts before returning to Gaza. The unit comprises intelligence officials and field operators and will reportedly function separately from Shin Bet's other units.

The command center would aim to remove all the Nukbha gunmen involved in the surprise attack when at least 2,500 Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel by land, sea, and air under a massive rocket barrage. The planned assault killed at least 1,400 people, including Americans, children and women. Hamas also took at least 210 hostages into Gaza and is holding them captive.

The IDF has already carried out several strikes that killed about half a dozen senior Hamas leaders. According to reports, an airstrike killed Hamas' deputy commander of its rocket array. 

Earlier this week, the military said it killed more than ten Nukhba members while targeting terrorists in Gaza. 

Israel has warned that every terrorist responsible for the onslaught will be killed. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Hamas "bloody monsters," promising to destroy them. 

The country also said that Hamas military commander Muhammad Deif and political leader Yahya Sinwar are a "Dead man walking" as the hunt continues. 

"Hamas terrorists have two options: Be killed or surrender unconditionally. There is no third option," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. 

