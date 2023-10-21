WH Backpedals Biden Remarks After He Suggests He Wants Israel to Delay Ground Invasion of Gaza

The White House is playing clean up after President Joe Biden told reporters that he wants Israel to delay its planned ground invasion of Gaza to ensure Hamas releases more hostages.

On Friday, Biden confirmed that he wants Israel to delay a ground invasion into Gaza amid the release of two American hostages. However, the White House is backpedaling the president's comments to save face.

The White House released a statement claiming Biden did not mean to imply he was urging Israel not to invade Gaza, saying "he didn't hear the full question."

A reporter asked the president whether Israel should delay a potential ground invasion of Gaza until more hostages can get out, to which he answered," Yes," before proceeding up the stairs of Air Force One.

White House spokesperson Ben LaBolt said, "The president was far away. He didn't hear the full question. The question sounded like, 'Would you like to see more hostages released?' He wasn't commenting on anything else."

The terrorist group Hamas released two U.S. hostages, mother and daughter Judith, and Natalie Raanan, kidnapped in its attack on Israel earlier this month.

Biden's comments chime with an earlier report published by Bloomberg, which said the U.S., along with European governments, was attempting to persuade Israel not to enter Gaza until more talks were held to win the release of civilian captives. The report said that Hamas was willing to release some of the civilians captured on October 7, and representatives of the group have said as much publicly. Bloomberg added that Israel has "agreed under U.S. pressure to hold off." However, Israel is continuing its fierce bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and thousands of Israeli troops remain massed at the Israeli frontier with the enclave.

The White House repeatedly has to walk back comments made by Biden, who often veers off script.

The president's comments that his aides often have to clarify undermined Biden and his administration's goals while also embarrassing the United States.