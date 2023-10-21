Did You Catch What Was Off About This Poll About a Gaza Ceasefire?
Media Outlets That Accused Israel of Bombing Gaza Hospital Have Yet to Apologize for Their Mistake

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 21, 2023 5:30 PM
Townhall Media

Left-wing outlets were quick to blame Israel for the bombing of a Gaza hospital that killed more than 500 people earlier this week. 

However, the Department of Defense confirmed the deadly incident was the work of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The terrorist organization launched a rocket intending to kill Israeli civilians, but it fell short and hit the Al-Ahli hospital instead. 

Headlines from CNN, Reuters, and the New York Times rushed to accuse Israel of the attack. However, they have yet to issue retractions or apologize for their mistake.

CNN: "Hundreds Killed in Israeli Strike on Hospital, Palestinian Officials Say"

Reuters: "Hundreds Killed in Israeli Strike on Hospital — Health Authorities"

Wall Street Journal: "Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Hospital Kills More Than 500, Palestinian Officials Say"

The New York Times: "Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say"

More from Newsmax:

It does not appear CNN, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, or The New York Times issued retractions or corrections for its initial reports blaming Israel, although each adjusted their headlines to be more neutral. The Journal and the Times also published stories about the challenges journalists face when covering such a story. Protests broke out in the U.S. as well, including one in Washington, D.C., led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a longtime supporter of Palestinian causes. Tlaib posted on X on the day of the incident at the hospital, in part: "Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital, killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that." Her post has yet to be deleted or retracted. 

In an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, Zachary Faria pointed out how “Journalists at those outlets treated the antisemitic animals that makeup Hamas as trustworthy sources and then raced to put out stories quickly without checking any facts. Again, that is the best-case scenario."

Some of the outlets, such as the NYT, said they publish work based on breaking news that is subject to need updating as more information becomes available. 

This is just one example of how Left-wing media is against America. 

Despite Israel providing concrete evidence that they didn’t strike, the media relied solely on Hamas statements. 

