China’s Harassment of the US Spiked After Biden’s Botched Afghan Withdrawal

Not only did President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal leave the U.S. looking weak, but it also allowed China to take advantage of our incoherent leadership.

According to a recent Pentagon report, the Chinese military increased its harassment of U.S. aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report highlights over 180 instances between the fall of 2021 and 2023, amounting to “more in the past two years than in the previous decade.”

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also found more than 100 instances of “coercive and risky operational behavior” against U.S. allies, including using military-grade lasers, dangerous maneuvers such as barrel rolls, rapid approaches, and discharging flares in front of the aircraft.

More from Breitbart:

The increased harassment began right after or around the time of the Biden administration’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, which occurred in August 2021. That withdrawal saw the Taliban sweep into Kabul and topple the U.S.-backed government even before the withdrawal was completed — prompting chaos, violence, and the death of 13 American service members. The report said China was trying to pressure the U.S. and other nations to reduce or stop operating in areas Beijing claims as its territory.

Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, said China’s reckless actions have caused airplanes to become closer together in the air than are comfortable for those in the cockpit. He said it has brought too much of a chance to lead to an accident.

The report notes that China believes its actions are “justified to take forceful countermeasures” against activities that Beijing labels “provocative.”

Breitbart pointed out that U.S. Officials are not concerned about the nation being able to equip allies and now Ukraine and Israel if needed.

Dr. Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, said the U.S. has been taking several steps to “strengthen our commitment to the region and strengthen our deterrent to the region, and will — and we will continue to do that.”