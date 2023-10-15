US Senators Take Shelter In Israel As the Country Delays Their Ground Invasion of Gaza

As Hamas rockets rained down on Israel, U.S. Senators were forced to take shelter during their trip to the Jewish country.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La), Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev..), and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) traveled to Tel Aviv this weekend to show solidarity as the deadly Hamas attacks killed at least 29 Americans and 1, 300 people.

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States is "actively trying" to find American hostages who may being held in Gaza.

This comes as the deadline expires for Palestinians to flee Gaza as Israeli troops were slated to storm the country.

Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Kirby if the U.S. would deploy American troops in order to locate missing people being held in Gaza.

Kirby suggested that there are no current plans to put U.S. boots on the ground.

“This is obviously high on the president's priority list. Nothing is more important to him than the safety and security of Americans that are held hostage overseas," Kirby said.

In addition, Israel delayed its ground invasion due to new intelligence hostages taken by Hamas in Gaza.

According to Fox News, Former Israeli special operator Aaron Cohen suggested: “that buying time to save hostages is a top priority for Israeli forces, and a phony delay of the invasion may have offered extra time.”

“What we need is what Israel does best. They come together, they're creative. They've got the intestinal fortitude. They've got the experience, and right now thousands of phone calls are being listened to. You're about to see Israel [do] what it does best: rescue good people. So stand by," Cohen said.