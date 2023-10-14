Death Toll of Americans Killed In Israel Increases

The State Department confirmed on Saturday that the death toll of Americans found dead in Israel after the deadly terrorist attack on the Jewish country has increased.

Advertisement

A State Department spokesperson confirmed that 29 American citizens have been killed in Israel, while 15 are still unaccounted for.

One lawful permanent resident is also missing amidst the invasion.

"At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 29 U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected. We are not commenting further on the circumstances of the U.S. citizen deaths or the identities of the deceased at this time," a State Department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that officials are diligently working to determine the missing Americans' whereabouts and working with the Israeli government to bring them home safely.

"At this time, we are also aware of 15 U.S. citizens who are unaccounted for, as well as one lawful permanent resident. State Department personnel have been in contact with their families. The U.S. government is working around the clock to determine their whereabouts. It is working with the Israeli government on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States to advise the Israeli government on hostage recovery efforts. For privacy and security reasons, we have nothing further to share," the spokesperson continued.

Fox News Digital recorded the most recent numbers related to the war, including fatalities, hostages, and death toll.