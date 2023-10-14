This Is Why Israel Deeply Matters to America
Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas
You Must Have the Means for Self-Defense
Comedians Around the World Detest Political Correctness
Why Will ‘Miss Israel’ Glorify Terror-Sponsor and Hamas/PLO Backer Fidel Castro?
Biden Sent Millions of Dollars In Covid Relief Funds to Palestine
George Santos Gets Into Heated Screaming Match With Anti- Israel Activists
UAW Ain’t Nothin’ Compared to Public Sector Unions
I Could’ve Been A Champion
Hamas Never Wanted Peace With Israel
Antisemitism Now Embedded in America’s Education System
Biden's Decision to Renew Trump's Border Wall Efforts Might Win Him Back Voters
Watch Biden Trip While Climbing Stairs… Again
CBP Encounters Illegals From the Middle East As Terror Attacks Become a Concern...
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Advances Lawsuit Claiming Biden Admin Knew US Funds Were Aiding Terrorists

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 14, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A federal judge in Texas advanced a lawsuit aimed to prove the Biden Administration knowingly sent U.S. funds to Palestine, which runs the risk of ending up in the hands of terrorists.

Advertisement

This week, Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk granted a win for America First Legal (AFL), which filed a lawsuit in 2022, alleging that the Biden Administration and Secretary of State Antony Blinken green-lighted payments to the Palestinian Authority, claiming that a billion American taxpayer dollars were sent to “directly benefit and subsidize the Palestinian Authority” despite acknowledging it still operates its "Pay to Slay" program.

During the Trump Administration, the 45th president froze funds following the Taylor Force Act. This federal law prohibits the government from sending American taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority if it supports terrorist activity. 

Kacsmaryk said that the AFL’s "recent production of records shows that the Government knew its economic support fund (ESF) funding in the West Bank and Gaza was benefiting Palestinian terrorists, thereby ‘increasing the risk of terrorist attacks against the Plaintiffs and others similarly situated.’ They aver that the Government's ‘admission that its activities in the West Bank and Gaza benefit Hamas suggests, with reasonable particularity, the possible existence of other facts, currently hidden, establishing traceability.’ These reasons, in concert with Hamas's recent attack on Israel that killed fourteen Americans and resulted in others being held hostage, provide a sufficient basis for Plaintiff's Request," the order read. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement

More from the lawsuit: 

Under Pay to Slay, the Palestinian Authority rewards terrorists and/or their families with increased rewards in proportion to the casualties inflicted. Terrorists who are married, or have children, or are Israeli residents/citizens receive an additional payment. Terrorists who spend more than five years (in a single term or cumulatively) in prison are paid a guaranteed salary by the Palestinian Authority for the rest of their lives. Every terrorist, regardless of their affiliations or the identity of their victims, is paid by the Palestinian Authority. This includes members of designated terror organizations, such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who kill U.S. citizens. 

Congress previously prohibited providing any grant or award from U.S. taxpayer dollars that "directly benefits the Palestinian Authority" unless the Secretary of State certifies that the Palestinian Authority is taking steps to end acts of terrorism against Israelis and United States citizens.

Fox News Digital noted that as of July 2023, lawmakers from both parties were still requesting an update from Blinken on Biden’s plan to end "Pay to Slay."

Advertisement

However, no answer was received. 

Last month, the House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing on efforts to end the program that invites violence. 

Former Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Elliott Abrams testified, claiming that the Biden Administration’s actions undermine the Taylor Force Act that Trump worked to dissolve. 


Tags: PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas Matt Vespa
Biden Sent Millions of Dollars In Covid Relief Funds to Palestine Sarah Arnold
Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies Matt Vespa
These Comments From the BLM Founder Are Making People Wake Up Townhall Video
'This Is Genocide': Arab-Israeli TV Anchor Delivers Emotional Interview on CNN About Hamas' Atrocities Matt Vespa
Hamas and Amoral Clarity Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement