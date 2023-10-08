Radical Squad Members Make Insensitive Remark Amid Israel Attack

Progressive Congressional members face heat for insensitive comments following the Hamas attack on Israel.

Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) was called out for urging a ceasefire in the Middle East after Hamas terrorists killed hundreds of Israelis Saturday.

“Today is devastating for all those seeking a lasting peace and respect for human rights,” AOC said in a statement. “I condemn Hamas’ attack in the strongest possible terms. No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region. An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar(D-Minn.) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO.) also called for the U.S. to end its support of Israel’s ceasefire with Palestine.

“Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen, which we cannot allow to continue," Omar said. “We need to call for deescalation and ceasefire. I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East."

Critics fired back at the Democrats for calling for a ceasefire after a terrorist group launched thousands of rockets into Israel.

Hamas apologist asking for “ceasefire” after one side launches a massive terrorist attack. Nice try. https://t.co/sQsaZTpBZq — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 8, 2023

She will never acknowledge that there was peace in the Middle East & Europe when Trump was in office. https://t.co/PjUi8NPXCL — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) October 7, 2023

Notice how she only condemns the acts against “children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed.”



She’s implying that attacking/killing IDF forces is fine https://t.co/UB1VRpbqkc — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 7, 2023



