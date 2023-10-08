BREAKING: Countless Americans Killed and Kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists
Meet the ‘Accidental Politician’ Running for Utah’s Open U.S. Senate Seat
The Dead Woman Paraded Around by Hamas Terrorists in Horrific Video Has Been...
Did This TikTok Post Capture the Moment When Hamas Paraglided Into Israel?
The Liberal Media Reaction to the New Israel-Hamas War Was Something Else
You Didn’t Really Think Democrats Cared, Did You?
Here's What GOP Presidential Candidates Had to Say About Hamas' Attack on Israel
Is the Hamas Attack Just the Tip of the Spear
The Trump Holdouts (and Why They Are Holding Out)
Hamas’ Surprise Attack - A Personal Perspective
Marsha Blackburn's Exchange With Commerce Sec. Reminds Us How Concerned We Should Be...
Is This The Worst Possible Time to Be Without a Speaker?
From Dancing with the Torah to War in an Hour
Democracy Dies in Atheism
Tipsheet

Radical Squad Members Make Insensitive Remark Amid Israel Attack

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 08, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Progressive Congressional members face heat for insensitive comments following the Hamas attack on Israel. 

Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) was called out for urging a ceasefire in the Middle East after Hamas terrorists killed hundreds of Israelis Saturday. 

Advertisement

“Today is devastating for all those seeking a lasting peace and respect for human rights,” AOC said in a statement. “I condemn Hamas’ attack in the strongest possible terms. No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region. An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar(D-Minn.) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO.) also called for the U.S. to end its support of Israel’s ceasefire with Palestine.

“Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen, which we cannot allow to continue," Omar said. “We need to call for deescalation and ceasefire. I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East."

Critics fired back at the Democrats for calling for a ceasefire after a terrorist group launched thousands of rockets into Israel. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Countless Americans Killed and Kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists Katie Pavlich
Advertisement


Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Countless Americans Killed and Kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists Katie Pavlich
The Dead Woman Paraded Around by Hamas Terrorists in Horrific Video Has Been Identified Matt Vespa
The Liberal Media Reaction to the New Israel-Hamas War Was Something Else Matt Vespa
Did This TikTok Post Capture the Moment When Hamas Paraglided Into Israel? Matt Vespa
You Didn’t Really Think Democrats Cared, Did You? Derek Hunter
Marsha Blackburn's Exchange With Commerce Sec. Reminds Us How Concerned We Should Be About China Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Countless Americans Killed and Kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists Katie Pavlich
Advertisement