Biden Admin Bragged About How ‘Quiet’ Middle East Has Been One Week Before Deadly Attacks

Just one week ago, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan boasted about how the Middle East is “quieter today than it has been in two decades.”

However, eight days later, Iranian-supported Hamas launched thousands of rockets into Israel, killing hundreds of people.

“What we said is we want to depressurize, de-escalate, and ultimately integrate the Middle East region. The war in Yemen is in; it’s 19 months of truce. For now, the Iranian attacks against U.S. forces have stopped. Our presence in Iraq is stable,” Sullivan said during an interview with The Atlantic.

Just as Sullivan’s comments were made to look like the Biden Administration “achieved” something, an unexpected deadly war broke out.

More about this from Trending Politics:

The situation did indeed shift in a dramatic way, as at least 250 Israeli civilians have been killed while at least 50 others have been taken hostage after an unprecedented jihadist incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Less than one week after Sullivan’s proclamation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mobilized upwards of 150,000 reservists and stated that the nation is at war. Israeli cities first suffered intense rocket bombardments on Saturday morning that left hundreds of citizens dead or wounded across the country. In southern Israel, Islamist terrorists infiltrated Israeli settlements and proceeded to fire indiscriminately at civilians in their cars and homes. Dozens of Israeli civilians and soldiers have been abducted and transported to the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces have confirmed.

According to Sullivan, the Biden Administration was kept in the dark, claiming they had no idea Palestine would rage war.

However, despite this, Sullivan said that “Challenges remain.”

“Iran’s nuclear weapons program, the tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. But the amount of time I have to spend on crisis and conflict in the Middle East today, compared to any of my predecessors going back to 9/11, is significantly reduced,” he continued.

Sullivan’s comments will undoubtedly face criticism.



