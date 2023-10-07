Biden MIA as Staffer Releases Statement on New War in the Middle East
Tipsheet

Democrats Are Fed Up With Joe Biden's Handling of the Border

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 07, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) took a swipe at President Joe Biden over the ongoing border crisis, suggesting the president is "afraid" to show illegal migrants being deported. 

During an interview with CNN, Cuellar claimed that Biden is "afraid" of blowback from far-left groups and activists if the administration continues its promise not to send illegal aliens back to their home countries. 

"This administration is doing some deportations, but they don't show them," Cuellar said. "They're afraid to show people going back as President Obama and Secretary Jeh Johnson did. You've got to show repercussions, and you've got to show video of people going back and not just streaming across over here." 

The Democrat acknowledged that blue-led states can no longer ignore the border crisis as thousands of illegal migrants are being shipped to cities such as New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. 

He also claimed the situation at the border has improved but said more work needs to be done. 

In August, Border Patrol agents made 181,509 arrests at the Mexican border, up 37 percent from July. Biden's border has seen record encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022 alone. In May 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported encountering over 180,000 illegal migrants, the highest monthly total in over two decades. 

When asked about constructing a border wall, Cuellar said deportations are a better option. 

Cuellar then criticized his Democrat colleagues in non-border cities, saying, "Now that New York, now that Chicago, now that Washington, D.C. are seeing what we have felt for so many years," suddenly they want the border controlled.

Since the beginning of the Biden Administration, the U.S. has seen the highest illegal crossings in history. Two and a half years after pure destruction, the Biden Administration is finally ready to act. 

Roughly 50,000 illegal migrants from Venezuela crossed the U.S.-Mexico border last month, a record number. 

