Former ESPN Host Recalls the Moment She Realized Why Biden Has Been Hiding in His Basement

Former ESPN host Sage Steele shed new light on President Joe Biden's cognitive decline and declared him a "terrible president."

During an interview on Bill Maher's "Random Club" podcast, Steele recalled a 2021 interview she did with the 80-year-old president, calling it one of the "saddest things."

"He struggled," Steele said, adding that Biden seemed confused and "couldn't finish his sentences" while he "trailed off" on topics — similar to how he performs now, two years older.

Steele explained that the interview was not in person but conducted remotely via satellite. However, they began having technical issues, so she had to chitchat as the problem was resolved. She noted that on his end, they kept a black curtain over the camera lens, so she couldn't see him until the last second before going live.

"So I can hear him, and he goes, 'What is this for?'… And he's, like, 'Who am I talking to? Wait—what's her name?'" Steele recalled.

Steele said it is heartbreaking to witness the president of the United States physically and mentally decline right before our eyes. Yet, the Democratic Party continues to use him as their puppet.

The former sports host recalled that while technical issues were being resolved, Biden began telling Steele about his own football career, in which he briefly played as a freshman at the University of Delaware.

"So he started to tell football stories of his greatness," Steele said, noting she still could not see him. "He goes, 'I have the best hands.' What do you say to that?"

Steele pointed out the obvious: "I realized that's why he was in the basement during the whole election cycle — because even then he couldn't finish his sentences."

The former ESPN host said she did not vote for Biden, telling Maher she doesn't like him and thinks he has done nothing good for the country.

On the contrary, Steele admitted to voting for former President Trump solely based on his policies and what he pledged to do for the U.S., our national security, and our economy.

According to a Pew Research study, fewer than four in ten U.S. adults, 37 percent, say they approve of Biden's job performance as president, with six in ten saying they disapprove.

Only two-thirds of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents approve of Biden's job performance, compared with just seven percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters.

A Yahoo/YouGov poll also found that 67 percent of Americans, including 48 percent of Democrats, think Biden isn't fit enough for another four years in office.