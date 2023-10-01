Here's the 'Hitchhiker's Guide' to Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy
So, There's a Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House
One Photo That Shreds Jamaal Bowman's Narrative Over Fire Alarm Incident
Watch Your Money, Because Other People Sure Are
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 185: What the Hebrew Bible Says About Fire
Woke DA Alvin Bragg Sued After Questionable Murder Charges Dropped
WEF Believes the Next 'Crisis' Is Among Us
Tim Scott Claps Back at Founder of 1619 Project
Massive Florida Human Trafficking Bust Sheds Light On the Dangers of Biden's Border...
McCarthy, GOP Calls For Jamaal Bowman's Arrest Over His Fire Alarm Stunt
PAGOP Meets to Unanimously Endorse Dave McCormick for Senate
And Lead Us Not Into Temptation
Culture Is Declaring War on Children and Families, Where Is the Church?
If You Want the Pro-Life Vote, Stop Negotiating on Abortionists’ Terms
Tipsheet

More Proof Joe Biden Was Involved In Hunter's Corrupt Business Dealings

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 01, 2023 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Despite mounting evidence proving he was the ring leader, the White House has repeatedly denied President Joe Biden's involvement in his son's shady business dealings. 

Advertisement

According to a report from the Washington Journal, Biden's younger brother, Frank Biden, would often interrupt business meetings to take calls from the "big guy" while the president was serving in the Obama Administration. 

"I've got to put you on hold; the big guy is calling me," Frank Biden would reportedly say, according to Matthew Brady, Federal Signal Corp.'s vice president and later a safety and security president between 2006 and 2017. 

"I thought, 'OK, great, your brother is the vice president,'" Brady told the Wall Street Journalreferring to the meetings.

Brady wasn't the only one who referred to Biden as the "big guy." 

Two of Hunter Biden's former business associates, including Devon Archer, testified against the corrupt family, confirming that the president is the "big guy." In addition, an FD-1023 file, assembled by a "highly credible" FBI insider, also verified this. 

Hunter reportedly also called his father "my guy." 

At the same time, a video from October 2019 resurfaced, revealing wire transfers showing Hunter Biden profited $260,000 from BHR Partners associates. 

Recommended

Here's the 'Hitchhiker's Guide' to Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On the contrary, Hunter Biden claimed he did not receive "one cent" from his family's deal with BHR Partners associate Jonathan Li. 

However, just months after pocking the thousands of dollars, the president's son told ABC News he did not receive any money from Li. 

This is just another lie on top of the mountain of lies the Biden family has told. 

According to the collapsed July sweetheart plea deal, Hunter Biden "remained in California and spent much of the Summer 2019 painting and developing plans for his memoir" when the Chinese partners sent money to an account linked to Joe Biden's address.

Hunter also confirmed in his memoir, Beautiful Things, that he lived in California when his Chinese partners wired the money to his father's Delaware accounts. 

Biden has previously stated that his son never made money from China, contradicting the bank statements. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the 'Hitchhiker's Guide' to Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy Matt Vespa
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
One Photo That Shreds Jamaal Bowman's Narrative Over Fire Alarm Incident Matt Vespa
So, There's a Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House Matt Vespa
Massive Florida Human Trafficking Bust Sheds Light On the Dangers of Biden's Border Policies Sarah Arnold
Woke DA Alvin Bragg Sued After Questionable Murder Charges Dropped Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the 'Hitchhiker's Guide' to Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy Matt Vespa
Advertisement