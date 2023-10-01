More Proof Joe Biden Was Involved In Hunter's Corrupt Business Dealings

Despite mounting evidence proving he was the ring leader, the White House has repeatedly denied President Joe Biden's involvement in his son's shady business dealings.

According to a report from the Washington Journal, Biden's younger brother, Frank Biden, would often interrupt business meetings to take calls from the "big guy" while the president was serving in the Obama Administration.

"I've got to put you on hold; the big guy is calling me," Frank Biden would reportedly say, according to Matthew Brady, Federal Signal Corp.'s vice president and later a safety and security president between 2006 and 2017.

"I thought, 'OK, great, your brother is the vice president,'" Brady told the Wall Street Journal, referring to the meetings.

Brady wasn't the only one who referred to Biden as the "big guy."

Two of Hunter Biden's former business associates, including Devon Archer, testified against the corrupt family, confirming that the president is the "big guy." In addition, an FD-1023 file, assembled by a "highly credible" FBI insider, also verified this.

Hunter reportedly also called his father "my guy."

At the same time, a video from October 2019 resurfaced, revealing wire transfers showing Hunter Biden profited $260,000 from BHR Partners associates.

On the contrary, Hunter Biden claimed he did not receive "one cent" from his family's deal with BHR Partners associate Jonathan Li.

However, just months after pocking the thousands of dollars, the president's son told ABC News he did not receive any money from Li.

This is just another lie on top of the mountain of lies the Biden family has told.

According to the collapsed July sweetheart plea deal, Hunter Biden "remained in California and spent much of the Summer 2019 painting and developing plans for his memoir" when the Chinese partners sent money to an account linked to Joe Biden's address.

Hunter also confirmed in his memoir, Beautiful Things, that he lived in California when his Chinese partners wired the money to his father's Delaware accounts.

Biden has previously stated that his son never made money from China, contradicting the bank statements.