'Union Joe' Gets Trolled For Picketing With UAW

President Joe Biden's attempt to act like he is concerned with middle-class workers failed miserably after joining United Auto Workers on the picket line for all of 12 minutes.

Despite his "Union Joe," blue-collar image he likes to pretend to portray, the president's walk with picketers was met with harsh criticism.

What has Corporate Joe Biden ever done for the working-class?



Sleepy Joe is using the #UAW picket line as a prop & a photo-op. And this guy knows it. pic.twitter.com/7r7ZBY7osO — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) September 26, 2023

One social media user questioned what Biden has ever done for the working class, suggesting he only cares if it concerns foreign countries.

Others blasted Biden for using the strike as a photo-op opportunity before jetting off to a fundraiser at the California home of a billionaire that funds the movement to "abolish policing."

"The only reason he showed up was because he thought the "U" in UAW was for Ukraine," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another social media user laughed at the idea that Biden and Democrats are "pro-worker," suggesting "clowns" run the administration.

Even a former Obama staffer bashed Biden for joining the UAW picket line.

Steven Rattner, the head of former President Obama's auto industry task force, criticized Biden's attempt to console the strikers, calling it "outrageous."

"There's no precedent for it. The president's tradition is to stay neutral in these things," Rattner told NBC News.

The former Obama staffer claimed politics were behind Biden's visit to Michigan, one of several key states that will help determine the next president.

"I get the politics. The progressives all said, 'We don't want a mediator; we want an advocate,'" Rattner said. "And he bowed to the progressives, and now he's going out there to put his thumb on the scale. And it's wrong."

Former President Trump also chimed in on the matter, saying that "Union Joe" gets his hands dirty only when he's pocketing millions from foreign countries.

"The only time Joe Biden has ever gotten his hands dirty is when he's taking cash from foreign countries — which is quite often, actually," Trump said, laughing. "It's quite often."