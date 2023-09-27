Are National Parks the Next Destination for Illegal Immigrant Tent Cities?
Read Jim Jordan's Response to Fulton County DA Fani Willis
Ian Sams Has a Brutal Day
'When Social Justice Replaces Actual Justice': Critics Blast Ethan Liming Death Verdict
The Biden Administration Found Asylum-Seekers It Wants to Deport
The Problems With Net Zero
Does This Mean Matt Gaetz Will Replace DeSantis As Governor of Florida?
The Devastating Effects Border Patrol Agents Have to Endure Because of Joe Biden's...
It's Time for GOP Debate BINGO
Border Patrol Seized Enough Fentanyl to Wipe Out the Entire U.S. Population This...
Here’s Why Missouri Will Sue a School District
We Keep Hearing This Line of Defense for Biden
New Survey Shows How Many Americans Will Get the Updated COVID-19 Vaccine
Poll Shows Iowans Are Still Undecided in GOP Primary
Tipsheet

This Is Who Tucker Carlson Will Be Interviewing During the Second GOP Debate

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 27, 2023 7:45 PM
@TuckerCarlson

With just hours away from the second GOP presidential debate, 2024 presidential hopefuls are gearing up to make their case for why they should hold office for the next four years. 

Advertisement

At the same time, Tucker Carlson will interview an exciting guest, ironically coinciding with the debate— that received low viewership numbers during the first one in August. 

Bill O'Reilly will join Carlson to discuss hard-hitting topics such as their similar departures from prominent networks. 

In a snippet of the show Tucker on X, Carlson addresses their departures from their respective hosting roles by asking O'Reilly how he feels now that it has been six years since his firing at Fox News. 

"What was that like? Why would you fire the guy, in your case, who had dominated the space?" Carlson asked. 

O'Reilly left his position at Fox News in 2017 amid several sexual harassment allegations and settlements. 

Recently, Carlson's Fox News show initially aired at 9 p.m. However, it was later moved into O'Reilly's 8 p.m. slot, with both Republicans pointing out their shows' unpredictability. 

"At 8 o'clock on the Fox News channel, nobody knew what we would say. Whether they liked us or they hated us, it didn't matter," O'Reilly said. 

Recommended

Read Jim Jordan's Response to Fulton County DA Fani Willis Spencer Brown
Advertisement

During the first GOP debate, former President Trump skipped the event and sat down for an exclusive interview with Carlson, which got a jaw-dropping number of views. 

The 45th president stole the show away from GOP candidates, who failed to shine on stage, and those trailing far behind him in the polls. 

It will be interesting to see if Carlson's show with O'Reilly will have the same effect as the seven Republican candidates battle it out at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in sunny Simi Valley, California. 


Tags: TUCKER CARLSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Read Jim Jordan's Response to Fulton County DA Fani Willis Spencer Brown
Does This Mean Matt Gaetz Will Replace DeSantis As Governor of Florida? Sarah Arnold
Decay: Major Retailers Announce Hundreds of New Store Closures Due to Mounting Crime in Cities Guy Benson
'When Social Justice Replaces Actual Justice': Critics Blast Ethan Liming Death Verdict Leah Barkoukis
Here's Why the Mayo Clinic Just Pulled This Information About Hydroxychloroquine Off Its Website Leah Barkoukis
It's Time for GOP Debate BINGO Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Read Jim Jordan's Response to Fulton County DA Fani Willis Spencer Brown
Advertisement