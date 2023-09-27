This Is Who Tucker Carlson Will Be Interviewing During the Second GOP Debate

With just hours away from the second GOP presidential debate, 2024 presidential hopefuls are gearing up to make their case for why they should hold office for the next four years.

At the same time, Tucker Carlson will interview an exciting guest, ironically coinciding with the debate— that received low viewership numbers during the first one in August.

Bill O'Reilly will join Carlson to discuss hard-hitting topics such as their similar departures from prominent networks.

In a snippet of the show Tucker on X, Carlson addresses their departures from their respective hosting roles by asking O'Reilly how he feels now that it has been six years since his firing at Fox News.

"What was that like? Why would you fire the guy, in your case, who had dominated the space?" Carlson asked.

O'Reilly left his position at Fox News in 2017 amid several sexual harassment allegations and settlements.

Recently, Carlson's Fox News show initially aired at 9 p.m. However, it was later moved into O'Reilly's 8 p.m. slot, with both Republicans pointing out their shows' unpredictability.

"At 8 o'clock on the Fox News channel, nobody knew what we would say. Whether they liked us or they hated us, it didn't matter," O'Reilly said.

During the first GOP debate, former President Trump skipped the event and sat down for an exclusive interview with Carlson, which got a jaw-dropping number of views.

The 45th president stole the show away from GOP candidates, who failed to shine on stage, and those trailing far behind him in the polls.

It will be interesting to see if Carlson's show with O'Reilly will have the same effect as the seven Republican candidates battle it out at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in sunny Simi Valley, California.



