Tipsheet

Border Patrol Seized Enough Fentanyl to Wipe Out the Entire U.S. Population This Year Alone

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 27, 2023 5:45 PM
Twitter/Port Director Michael W. Humphries

Border Patrol agents seized enough fentanyl in 2023 alone to kill every American as the country grapples with the consequences of President Joe Biden's open border policies. 

According to Chief Jason Owens, Border Patrol agents confiscated 2,700 pounds of fentanyl, not including the amount seized at ports of entry. 

Twenty-two thousand pounds of fentanyl was seized at the ports of entry at the southern border this fiscal year. In total, the amount caught of the deadly drug is enough to put the entire population of the United States into a grave. 

The findings come as fentanyl has become one of the leading causes of death among adults in the U.S. All it takes is only two milligrams of fentanyl— just enough to fit on the tip of a pencil— to kill someone. Nowadays, the lethal drug is more often than not cut with other drugs that most people unknowingly ingest fentanyl. 

Other drugs seized at the southern border during the 2023 fiscal year include 40,000 pounds of marijuana, 13,000 pounds of meth, and 11,000 pounds of cocaine. 

In 2022, opioids were the cause of more than 100,000 deaths, with fentanyl being the deadliest. It is about 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. 

The lethal drug is often made in China because of how cheap it is to make, then sold to other countries such as Mexico, which is then brought into the U.S. by illegal aliens. 

Thanks to Biden's lax border policies, illegal migrants have easily smuggled fentanyl over the border with no issue. Several Republicans have called for military action in Mexico to put an end to drug labs being run by dangerous cartels. 

Border Patrol agents told Fox News that large groups of illegal migrants are creating a distraction for cartels to move deadly drugs such as fentanyl into areas not patrolled by authorities, who are busy processing illegal aliens elsewhere.

Border Patrol agents also said that on Monday, they recorded 11,000 illegal border crossings over the previous 24 hours, making it "the single highest day in recent memory."

