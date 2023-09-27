The Devastating Effects Border Patrol Agents Have to Endure Because of Joe Biden's Border Crisis

"Things are getting worse," former Republican Rep. Mayra Flores and a Border Patrol agent's wife said after an illegal migrant brutally attacked an agent.

Disturbing photos show the devastating effects of President Joe Biden's open policies, which left law enforcement agents covered in blood and wounds after allegedly being attacked by a cartel member with the word "RATA" (rat in Spanish) written into his forehead.

Advertisement

"This is the type of violence exerted on Border Patrol Agents by those who don't want to be apprehended," Flores posted to social media.. "The suspect was labeled a rat by the cartels and fought against the agent until backup arrived. Please pray for our men and women in uniform."

The attack reportedly occurred near McAllen, Texas— about a four-hour drive from Eagle Pass, Texas, where hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants are flooding the U.S. border.

Deadly Mexican cartels have been known for their acts of violence and drug smuggling and marking their victims with body paint.

In July, Flores launched a plan to combat Biden's border crisis, protect children and women from being trafficked, and strengthen border patrol agents.

"Our values align with the Republican Party. Our values align. I am pro-God, pro-life, pro-family. The Democrat Party stands against everything we stand for," Flores said in her campaign bid.

Border Patrol agents are increasingly becoming the target of dangerous cartel rings despite the Biden Administration insisting the border is "closed."

The Biden Administration has failed to seize control of the historic number of migrants crossing over the border seeking a new life in the U.S. illegally.

After the Trump-era policy of Title 42, the Biden Administration has failed to address the ongoing border crisis; according to data, the president is turning a lower percentage of border-crossing migrants back into Mexico than his predecessor. Federal data shows an average of 1,000 people have been sent back across the border each month since Title 42 ended, compared with nearly 3,000 the month before.

In August, Border Patrol agents made 181,509 arrests at the Mexican border, up 37 percent from July.

Despite nearly 17,000 agents stationed along the southern border, illegal migrants have still found a way into the U.S. by jumping on moving freight trains near Irapuato, Mexico.

Mexico's most prominent railroad firm, Ferromex, announced they would halt at least 60 freight trains because so many migrants were hitching rides that it became unsafe.