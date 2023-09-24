The Irony of Democrat Bob Menendez Indictment On Bribery Charges

The funny thing about the Democratic Party is that they feel they are above the law and have no issue throwing Republicans under the bus for the same crimes they have committed.

In a twist of events, Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) was recently indicted on international corruption charges after once claiming that former President Trump was “compromised” by Russia.

In February 2019, Menendez expressed his concerns on the Senate floor over Trump’s potential connection with Russian leaders.

“Over the last two years, many of us have grappled with a very difficult question about our President. It’s a question that never before could we even imagine thinking about an American president, let alone saying aloud on the floor of the Senate,” Menendez said.

During that time, the Democrat senator suggested that Trump and his associates were linked to the Russian government.

“I’m talking about the entirely legitimate question of whether Donald Trump could be compromised by the Russian government,” Menendez falsely claimed.

Menendez made a bloated speech outlining allegations against Trump, saying that the possibility of corruption "keeps me up at night."

However, jokes on him because he and his wife were caught accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from three business people to direct the State Department to encourage the government of Egypt to take their business.

Menendez, who tried to question a president's integrity over bitterness, now finds himself in hot water.

The Democrat and his wife reportedly accepted bribes that included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, a luxury vehicle, and “other things of value.”

After a search warrant was conducted at the pair’s home, authorities found $100,000 in gold and $480,000 in hidden cash across clothing, closets, and a safe.

The Democrat refused to take responsibility for his actions, claiming his enemies have been after him for years.

“For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave," Menendez said. "Since this investigation was leaked nearly a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos to create an air of impropriety where none exists."



