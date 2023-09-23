WaPo Slapped With Community Note Over Barstool Sports Piece. Dave Portnoy's Reaction Is...
Tipsheet

Does This Mean Newsom Is Running for President?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 23, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

In a shocking turn of events, Gov Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) took a stand against the Democratic Party’s push to indoctrinate innocent children. 

On Friday night, Newsom vetoed a bill that would have required judges in child custody cases to consider whether a parent has affirmed their child's gender identity.

At one point, Newsom welcomed gender-confused children into his liberal “sanctuary” state after several Republican governors banned progressive gender-affirming care in their states. 

His opposition to the bill sparks rumors he may be eying a spot in the 2024 election race. 

Parents everywhere have made it clear they will not allow the Left to mutilate their children through their radical policies to turn the U.S. into an unrecognizable country. 

Is Newsom realizing he won't win votes with his far-left transgender stance? Perhaps. Especially after outraged Canadian parents protested against gender ideology in schools. 

Despite Newsom declaring he will not run against President Joe Biden, the offer is technically on the table if the 80-year-old drops out of the race. 

Another significant factor speculating the possibility Newsom is gearing up to announce his campaign is that the Biden campaign is sending the California governor to the next GOP debate on the president’s behalf. As Biden’s health continues to decline, his party appears to be pulling strings behind the scenes with a backup candidate. 

Newsom has been busy building a national network of supporters and donors. He has also launched several smear ads against his rival and 2024 GOP hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). 

