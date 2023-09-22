KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Repeated a Story During a Campaign Event
GOP Reacts to Biden Exempting Ukraine Aid from Government Shut Down

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 22, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

If it weren't already obvious how much President Joe Biden caters to every other country but the United States, it would be now. 

Republicans oppose the Pentagon's decision to exempt Ukraine aid from a potential U.S. government shutdown, expressing their frustration at the Biden Administration's actions to put Americans last. 

The possibility of an impending government shutdown nears as the September 30 deadline approaches. Disputes about future spending have prevented party lines from reaching an agreement that will continue to fund the government before the end of the fiscal year. 

Following Friday's announcement, Republicans were outraged, saying the move shows the Biden Administration prioritizes foreign countries over Americans. 

"Well, this just says it all, doesn't it," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA.) tweeted, suggesting this is former President Obama's third term. 

Greene blasted the Biden Administration for trying to "rebuild" Ukraine from U.S. aid money. 

Meanwhile, Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) criticized Biden for leaving Americans in the dust while doling out millions to Ukraine. 

"I don't know who the Biden regime is working for, but it's quite obviously not for the American people," Cloud tweeted. 

"Cut off services for Americans but keep sending their money to Ukraine," Abigail Jackson, the communications director for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO.), said, adding that it is offensive. 

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake compared Biden's treatment of Americans to "bargaining chips." 

"The only thing the @JoeBiden Administration cares about is funding their proxy war in Ukraine," Lake tweeted. "Our families never asked to be part of their game."

Biden has sent every last penny the U.S. has to Ukraine while Americans suffer from its policies that have left people struggling to pay rent and their bills. 

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) said that sleepy Joe Biden "fell asleep on the train and got off at Ukraine instead of America." 

"I don't even know if he recognizes which country he's leading; he's so hellbent on sending every possible dollar to a country that we have no stake in while our own implodes," Luna continued in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

DOD spokesperson Chris Sherwood claimed the law permits the U.S. to support Ukraine financially despite shutting down. 

